Seven police officers dead in one week

Five died while performing their duties, one by suicide, and another was killed outside his home.



The officers were from the Free State, North West and Gauteng.

In the latest incident, an officer was found dead in his bakkie.

Another police officer was killed on Friday in the line of duty, taking the number of officers who died this week to seven.

Detective Warrant Officer Neels Du Rand, 47, was killed at about 02:45 while responding to a crime scene.

Du Rand called his colleagues at Villiers police station, informing them he was following a hijacked truck on the gravel road between Villiers and Standerton, requesting backup.

"The members of Villiers police station swiftly followed the information. While searching for the member, they noticed a portion of a wire fence damaged at a farm. They continued searching the farm and later discovered an Isuzu bakkie belonging to Du Rand,” police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani said.

“They inspected the vehicle and saw the member in the car motionless. Officers had to break the window to gain entrance into the vehicle. Du Rand sustained four gunshot wounds to his back and was declared dead on the scene by emergency services.

"Nothing was taken from him or his vehicle. The hijacked truck was later found abandoned about 8km [away], towards Standerton. A preliminary investigation revealed that the hijacked truck was escorted by a white BMW sedan with false registration," Rani said.

Free State acting commissioner Major-General Len Singh lamented losing an officer who had such vast experience.

"We woke up to the sad news of the incident. My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of Du Rand. He had 29 years of loyal service. He will be deeply missed," said Singh.





National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said Du Rand was among seven officers who died this week.

The officers include Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi, who died by suicide in Bloemfontein.

"We will remember Mkhaulesi as a hardworking and dedicated detective with more than three decades [of experience]. We [also] offer our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the detective commander of Mooinooi police station, Lieutenant-Colonel Morris Lekone Mohajane, who was killed after a hijacking incident outside his home.

"We also pay tribute to Constables Mohlopi, Mokoena and Mdende from Fochville police station, who tragically lost their lives in a car accident 10km outside Potchefstroom on Tuesday afternoon.

"Our sincerest condolences also go to the families of Sergeant Maja, who was fatally shot in a shootout with suspects in Mamelodi during an operation by the Hawks Tactical Operations Management Section," Masemola said.



