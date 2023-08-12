Seven Western Cape cops arrested for allegedly stealing cash during drug bust

Western Cape police have arrested seven officers after they failed to hand in cash as evidence they allegedly found at a drug house.

They appeared in court on Friday on theft charges.

The cash was found in the officers' jackets, bags and vehicle.

Seven Western Cape police officers were arrested this week for failing to hand in an undisclosed amount of money as evidence they had found during a raid at a house in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch.



Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the complainant on Wednesday sent his two brothers to make a cash deposit at a local bank in the area.

"On the way, they were apprehended by police officials who returned with them to a premises in Kayamandi, searched the premises and ultimately confiscated a consignment of drugs," said Swartbooi.

Two men were arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.

"The commander of the SAPS members who executed the arrest received information that the money confiscated was never declared and registered," Swartbooi said.

Police launched an immediate search for the officers, six men and one woman, who had conducted the raid.

"After a search was launched amongst the SAPS members, cash [was] recovered in [the] members' bags, jackets and vehicles," Swartbooi said.

The officers were charged with theft and appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Friday, he added.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile lauded the swift response.

"No member of SAPS is above the law, and they will continue to arrest suspects who find themselves on the wrong side of the law," he said.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was "appalled" by the alleged corruption of SAPS officers.

"There will never be a time where individuals who should uphold, protect and enforce the law, should make themselves guilty of not obeying our laws," he added.

"This alleged action goes entirely against their oath and our Constitution. They deserve to have their blue uniform changed to orange overalls."

The MEC said he welcomed the swift action by the commander of the unit after it became apparent that the officers had not registered the cash that was confiscated.

"I will engage the provincial commissioner about this matter. I further intend visiting the Stellenbosch area in due course to conduct oversight."



