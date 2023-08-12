1h ago

Share

Seven Western Cape cops arrested for allegedly stealing cash during drug bust

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Seven police officers were arrested for failing to hand in an undisclosed amount of money as evidence they had found during a raid.
Seven police officers were arrested for failing to hand in an undisclosed amount of money as evidence they had found during a raid.
iStock
  • Western Cape police have arrested seven officers after they failed to hand in cash as evidence they allegedly found at a drug house.
  • They appeared in court on Friday on theft charges. 
  • The cash was found in the officers' jackets, bags and vehicle. 

Seven Western Cape police officers were arrested this week for failing to hand in an undisclosed amount of money as evidence they had found during a raid at a house in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch. 

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the complainant on Wednesday sent his two brothers to make a cash deposit at a local bank in the area. 

"On the way, they were apprehended by police officials who returned with them to a premises in Kayamandi, searched the premises and ultimately confiscated a consignment of drugs," said Swartbooi. 

Two men were arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs. 

"The commander of the SAPS members who executed the arrest received information that the money confiscated was never declared and registered," Swartbooi said. 

READ | Junk in the trunk: Woman arrested at Cape Town Airport trying to smuggle heroin worth R1.6m to Europe

Police launched an immediate search for the officers, six men and one woman, who had conducted the raid.

"After a search was launched amongst the SAPS members, cash [was] recovered in [the] members' bags, jackets and vehicles," Swartbooi said. 

The officers were charged with theft and appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Friday, he added. 

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile lauded the swift response.

"No member of SAPS is above the law, and they will continue to arrest suspects who find themselves on the wrong side of the law," he said.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was "appalled" by the alleged corruption of SAPS officers.

"There will never be a time where individuals who should uphold, protect and enforce the law, should make themselves guilty of not obeying our laws," he added.

"This alleged action goes entirely against their oath and our Constitution. They deserve to have their blue uniform changed to orange overalls."

The MEC said he welcomed the swift action by the commander of the unit after it became apparent that the officers had not registered the cash that was confiscated.

"I will engage the provincial commissioner about this matter. I further intend visiting the Stellenbosch area in due course to conduct oversight."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrime and courtsdrugs
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 335 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 2750 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

11 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.95
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.06
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.78
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
912.33
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.12
0.0%
Gold
1,913.80
0.0%
Silver
22.69
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.81
+0.5%
Top 40
71,434
-1.1%
All Share
76,974
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,367
-0.5%
Industrial 25
106,097
-1.9%
Financial 15
17,337
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo