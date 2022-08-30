11m ago

add bookmark

Several Gauteng whistleblowers receiving protection, says Makhura

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • Gauteng premier David Makhura says officials want to speak out about corruption but are scared of blowback.
  • He says the department is working on ways to better protect whistleblowers. 
  • Corruption in the provincial health department is being probed by the Special Investigative Unit.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the province is working on better ways of protecting whistleblowers.  

On Tuesday, Makhura said several senior managers in the province had asked for protection to speak out about corruption.  

He declined to say how many managers were receiving protection.    

“I can’t tell you how many because if I do that, I am giving away the game. We are getting positive information from officials. Many officials said they really want to do the right thing, but they want protection. There are officials that say we will not succumb to this corrupt deal, but we want protection.” 

Special report | Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

Makhura said he had discussed ways of protecting whistleblowers with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. 

“The protection of whistleblowers is important. For us to win the war against corruption, whistleblowers who fight corruption must be protected.” 

Makhura was commenting in relation to the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran, whose death is believed to be related to her exposing contracts related to personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption.  

The Gauteng health department accounting chief was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her south Johannesburg home three weeks after she called for an inquiry into R850 million in "possibly fraudulent" payments out of Tembisa Tertiary Hospital. Six alleged hitmen have been arrested in connection with her murder.  

Following News24's investigation into Deokaran's work, hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi and the department's head of department Lerato Madyo were suspended last week.

PODCAST | The Story: Whistleblower Babita Deokaran's murder and what she tried to uncover

The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has also launched a forensic investigation.  

Makhura said the province took a long time to act on the issues because they wanted it to be done correctly. 

“What took time was that we wanted action to be taken by the right authority. There is a need to act but to act in accordance with the law. The point is to act against wrongdoing and not to be seen to be acting. 

“We want a report that can be used in a disciplinary hearing.  They have all the capacity to find all that stuff. They also have the capacity to find civil claims against service providers and officials.  I want a report that we can use in court. That we can use in disciplinary action.” 

Taken out

“The allegations levelled against the CFO and CEO are serious enough that they have been referred to the SIU. They (SIU) have dealt with many of these PPE corruption cases. Ms Babita Deokaran was taken out by organised crime. Corruption is also organised crime, there are people who will do anything to take out officials doing the right thing.” 

The premier said the province needed staff to feel they had protection from blowback.  

Makhura said several officials had received threats for their work around corruption. Last week, he announced that health department head Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu had received death threats from anonymous sources. Her security was beefed up, and police are investigating. 

Asked whether Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi should be fired in wake of Deokaran's assassination, Makhura said removing the MEC wouldn't change anything.

"What we need is a comprehensive change from the root and branch of the health system. You can't remove the MECs and HODs all the time, it does not work,” he said.   

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david makhurababita deokarangautengjohannesburgcorruptionpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 2490 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 2265 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
43% - 3846 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
4% - 330 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.91
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.68
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,725.42
-0.7%
Silver
18.50
-1.5%
Palladium
2,082.50
-3.2%
Platinum
850.00
-2.0%
Brent Crude
105.09
+3.9%
Top 40
61,549
-1.6%
All Share
68,161
-1.5%
Resource 10
61,101
-3.2%
Industrial 25
83,892
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,337
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo