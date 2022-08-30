Several Gauteng whistleblowers receiving protection, says Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura says officials want to speak out about corruption but are scared of blowback.

He says the department is working on ways to better protect whistleblowers.

Corruption in the provincial health department is being probed by the Special Investigative Unit.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the province is working on better ways of protecting whistleblowers.

On Tuesday, Makhura said several senior managers in the province had asked for protection to speak out about corruption.

He declined to say how many managers were receiving protection.

“I can’t tell you how many because if I do that, I am giving away the game. We are getting positive information from officials. Many officials said they really want to do the right thing, but they want protection. There are officials that say we will not succumb to this corrupt deal, but we want protection.”

Special report | Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

Makhura said he had discussed ways of protecting whistleblowers with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

“The protection of whistleblowers is important. For us to win the war against corruption, whistleblowers who fight corruption must be protected.”

Makhura was commenting in relation to the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran, whose death is believed to be related to her exposing contracts related to personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption.

The Gauteng health department accounting chief was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her south Johannesburg home three weeks after she called for an inquiry into R850 million in "possibly fraudulent" payments out of Tembisa Tertiary Hospital. Six alleged hitmen have been arrested in connection with her murder.

Following News24's investigation into Deokaran's work, hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi and the department's head of department Lerato Madyo were suspended last week.

PODCAST | The Story: Whistleblower Babita Deokaran's murder and what she tried to uncover

The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has also launched a forensic investigation.

Makhura said the province took a long time to act on the issues because they wanted it to be done correctly.

“What took time was that we wanted action to be taken by the right authority. There is a need to act but to act in accordance with the law. The point is to act against wrongdoing and not to be seen to be acting.

“We want a report that can be used in a disciplinary hearing. They have all the capacity to find all that stuff. They also have the capacity to find civil claims against service providers and officials. I want a report that we can use in court. That we can use in disciplinary action.”

Taken out

“The allegations levelled against the CFO and CEO are serious enough that they have been referred to the SIU. They (SIU) have dealt with many of these PPE corruption cases. Ms Babita Deokaran was taken out by organised crime. Corruption is also organised crime, there are people who will do anything to take out officials doing the right thing.”

The premier said the province needed staff to feel they had protection from blowback.

Makhura said several officials had received threats for their work around corruption. Last week, he announced that health department head Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu had received death threats from anonymous sources. Her security was beefed up, and police are investigating.

Asked whether Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi should be fired in wake of Deokaran's assassination, Makhura said removing the MEC wouldn't change anything.

"What we need is a comprehensive change from the root and branch of the health system. You can't remove the MECs and HODs all the time, it does not work,” he said.