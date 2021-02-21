Several injured in multiple vehicle collision in Pretoria

Several people were injured in a multiple vehicle accident on the N1 freeway near the Lynnwood offramp in Pretoria on Saturday night, according to paramedics.

"It was alleged that before the collision had occurred a portion of the road had been cordoned off due to an earlier crime scene. According to witnesses, a heavy motor vehicle had jack-knifed while attempting to avoid crashing into the scene, resulting in a plethora of other vehicles slamming into each other," Netcare 911 said.

Netcare 911 said "multiple" people sustained injuries and were treated on the scene before being transported to local hospitals.

Police were investigating the crash.

