Several KZN beaches reopened due to 'improved water quality'

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
The pier at Durban's north beach.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Several beaches have reopened along the Durban coastline.
  • eThekwini spokesperson Musawenkosi Mayisela said the city acted on the advice of experts who confirmed water safety.
  • Some beaches, including Westbrook, Bronze and Laguna, remain closed.

The eThekwini municipality has reopened several beaches along the coastline after the E. coli scare.

Spokesperson Musawenkosi Mayisela said the city acted on the advice of experts who said water levels had improved and were suitable for recreational activities. 

"Beaches that are open for swimming include Point, uShaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Brighton, Reunion, Pipeline, Toti Main, and Warner," he said.

The ban remains for Westbrook, Bronze, Laguna, Thekwini, Umhlanga, uMdloti, and uMgababa beaches.

Mayisela added there were continued assessments of the water quality at the other beaches to ensure public safety. 

Environmental non-profit organisation Adopt-a-River welcomed the latest results that reflected a "clean sweep of clear beaches".  

Water consultancy Talbot also observed improved water quality.

"Surprisingly, the beach results are low this week after the rainfall. This may have been partly due to the tide and current when sampled on Thursday last week. Due to the continually high river results, please be cautious if swimming in the sea. The results are anticipated to be still high, and awaiting the results after this Thursday's sampling to confirm more," it said. 

In August, Mayisela announced the ban on several beaches after results confirmed unsafe levels of E.coli. He cautioned that participating in water activities would lead to an outbreak of waterborne diseases. 

