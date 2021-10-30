Several polling stations closed in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal due to protests

Some voting stations in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are not open due to unrest.

In the Eastern Cape, five voting stations are closed due to protests. Eight voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal's Mkhambathini Municipality are also closed .

Saturday and Sunday have been set aside for the casting of special votes in the municipal elections.

The casting of special votes in the municipal elections in the Eastern Cape has been hampered by community protests, resulting in the closure of at least six voting stations.

Polling stations in Nyandeni, Mdikane, Tylden, Kholweni, Matatiele and Entilini were closed on Saturday, said Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial head Khayakazi Makudumana.

"These stations are affected by protests and are not operational as we speak," she said.

The local government elections will be taking place on Monday. Saturday and Sunday have been set aside for special votes.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, eight voting stations in the Mkhambathini Municipality in the uMgungundlovu district have also been affected by community unrest, according to an SABC report. Locals locked up the gates of the voting stations, demanding the reinstatement of their local chief.

The voting stations could not be opened as residents intimidated IEC staffers. Padlocks were used to lock up the gates to ensure that no one accessed the voting stations.

Polling stations are open from 08:00 to 17:00 for special votes.

The IEC was expected to hold a briefing regarding the first day of special votes at 13:00.