53m ago

add bookmark

Several polling stations closed in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal due to protests

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Six polling stations are closed in the Eastern Cape due to protests. (Duncan Alfreds)
Six polling stations are closed in the Eastern Cape due to protests. (Duncan Alfreds)
  • Some voting stations in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are not open due to unrest.
  • In the Eastern Cape, five voting stations are closed due to protests. Eight voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal's Mkhambathini Municipality are also closed.
  • Saturday and Sunday have been set aside for the casting of special votes in the municipal elections. 

The casting of special votes in the municipal elections in the Eastern Cape has been hampered by community protests, resulting in the closure of at least six voting stations.

Polling stations in Nyandeni, Mdikane, Tylden, Kholweni, Matatiele and Entilini were closed on Saturday, said Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial head Khayakazi Makudumana.

"These stations are affected by protests and are not operational as we speak," she said.

The local government elections will be taking place on Monday. Saturday and Sunday have been set aside for special votes.

ALSO READ | SANDF gears up for full force deployment to safeguard municipal elections

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, eight voting stations in the Mkhambathini Municipality in the uMgungundlovu district have also been affected by community unrest, according to an SABC report. Locals locked up the gates of the voting stations, demanding the reinstatement of their local chief.

The voting stations could not be opened as residents intimidated IEC staffers. Padlocks were used to lock up the gates to ensure that no one accessed the voting stations.

Polling stations are open from 08:00 to 17:00 for special votes.

The IEC was expected to hold a briefing regarding the first day of special votes at 13:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capekwazulu-natalprotestselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think 12-year-olds are too young to get the vaccine without parental consent?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they're way too young to understand medical consent
59% - 1561 votes
No, if the law gives them the right it shouldn't be questioned
21% - 554 votes
It's irrelevant, a child will struggle to get the vaccine without an adult's help
20% - 523 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.88
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.63
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,783.42
0.0%
Silver
23.90
0.0%
Palladium
2,005.85
0.0%
Platinum
1,023.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
-0.5%
All Share
67,465
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,490
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo