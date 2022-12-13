Several roads collapse, sinkholes developing after heavy downpours in Joburg

Several roads across Johannesburg have been closed off after collapsing following recent heavy rain.

A section of Hendrik Potgieter Road was closed near Raceworx KTM following a collapse.

Other road closures were in Protea South, Naledi and Roodepoort.

Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers said Hendrik Potgieter Road was closed near Raceworx KTM after a part of the road collapsed.

"This is a provincial road, and Gautrans (Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport) has secured the area, and engineers are undertaking structural assessments. Gauteng province transport will provide updates," Peters-Scheepers said.

She said Albertina Sisulu Road between Westlake Road and Fourth Road in Florida was also closed to traffic as a precautionary measure following recent flooding.

She said:

JRA teams are attending to the matter and will reopen the road as soon as it is safe for road users. In the meantime, motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

A sinkhole has formed on Jim Fouché Road at the intersection of Phil Allen Avenue and the road is partially closed.

Peters-Scheepers said a bridge on Kilburn Street and Wilgerood Road in Roodepoort also collapsed, and traffic was being diverted.

Other road closures included the Ndaba Street bridge at Mapetla Park in Protea South and the Phakoe Street bridge in Naledi.



