19m ago

add bookmark

Severe budget cuts for agriculture department to bankroll Covid-19 fight

Jason Felix
Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza.
Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development had its R16.8 billion budget reduced by R2.4 billion.
  • Food security, land redistribution and restitution programmes have been severely reduced.
  • Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has said Covid-19 compelled the country to rethink and re-adjust budget allocations for competing needs during this period.

Food security, land redistribution and restitution programmes have been dealt a blow as budget cuts threaten the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development’s core "deliverables".

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza presented her department's adjusted budget during a virtual mini plenary in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The initial February budget allocation for the department of R16.8 billion was reduced to R14.4 billion during Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's special supplementary budget in June.

READ | R20bn for provinces and metros to build houses

But Didiza said the greatest portion of the cuts of R1.89 billion within the department was in the programmes which deliver on food security, land redistribution and restitution.

The food security programme had cuts of R939 million, land redistribution and tenure reform R544 million and land restitution R403 million.

"These programmes are core to achieving outcomes in food security and achieving economic transformation priority through redress and equitable access to producer support. The food security programme in our budget comprise of the transfer allocations from the national department as covered by the Division of Revenue Act.

"The Ilima/Letsema and Comprehensive Agriculture Support Programme (CASP) budget readjustments will mean that for the 2020/2021, provinces will receive lesser allocations for producer support for production and infrastructure. Provinces will therefore need to reprioritise projects for this financial year," Didiza said.

READ | ANC’s Economic Transformation Committee wants a pro-growth monetary policy to help SA rebuild

In respect of land redistribution and tenure reform, Didiza said the land development support was scaled down and this support would be extended to the identified 146 projects.

"The other applications relating to land support will only be considered in the 2021/2022 financial year. Relating to land acquisitions, new projects will not be considered and no new valuations will be conducted on land for acquiring. The current funding will only cater for current commitments," she said.

Cut

The department's rural development budget had a cut of R199.7 million.

This, Didiza said, will negatively affect "rural social infrastructure", which includes the revitalisation of irrigation schemes.

"This, coupled with the cuts in the CASP infrastructure allocations will lead to delayed implementation of on-farm infrastructure projects. The focus for this financial year will be on the completion of multi-year infrastructure projects and those that started in the 2019/2020 financial year.

READ | UIF Covid-19 payouts extended into August

"The economic development, trade and marketing programme had a R135.9 million cut which will lead to reconsideration and prioritisation of projects within the agro-processing, marketing and rural industrial development space," she said.

Part of the budget adjustments is a R300 million cut to the salaries of employees.

Didiza said this would delay their drive towards fully "capacitating" the department.

"Notwithstanding these cuts, we will strive to fill critical vacancies in the core delivery areas of our department during this financial year. Furthermore, the department has scaled down the budget within non-core areas. The provision of resources such as ICT equipment, procurement of uniforms and training will only happen as a matter of necessity," she said.

Related Links
Govt releases hundreds of parcels of land for human settlement development
The Steenhuisen manifesto: 'Efficient and just land reform process' to top agenda
Dan Kriek: The 1913 Land Act, apartheid was devastating, now is the time for compassion
Read more on:
department of agriculturecoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
48% - 152 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
26% - 83 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 84 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.38
(+1.35)
ZAR/GBP
20.91
(+0.56)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(+0.66)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.92)
Gold
1842.56
(+1.36)
Silver
21.21
(+6.70)
Platinum
883.93
(+4.78)
Brent Crude
43.35
(+0.37)
Palladium
2150.66
(+5.99)
All Share
56422.14
(+0.28)
Top 40
52016.52
(+0.32)
Financial 15
10688.19
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
76329.58
(+1.75)
Resource 10
54424.57
(-1.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

11h ago

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a...

20 Jul

This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a birthday gift
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo