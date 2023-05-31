Severe thunderstorms, heavy rains plunge parts of Eastern Cape into darkness

Severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain since Sunday have wreaked havoc in parts of the Eastern Cape.

Eskom has asked the public for patience as its technicians repair interrupted electricity connections.

Snow fell over the Sani Pass in the west of KwaZulu-Natal and over the eastern parts Lesotho, resulting to cold weather conditions.

The Eastern Cape is in the grips of some severe weather which has destroyed powerlines, resulting in electricity outages in parts of the province.

Since Monday, Eskom technicians have been working to repair interrupted power connections in the Amathole, Chris Hani and OR Tambo district municipalities.

This comes as severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain continue to lash parts of the province.

"We urge affected customers to be patient and to treat all electrical appliances as live during this time. As the rain continues to fall in some areas, supply restoration might take longer as accessing certain sites might pose a challenge," said Eskom regional spokesperson Themba Mtshaulana.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning on Wednesday for disruptive rain over the central and eastern parts of the province, but an orange level 5 warning for Sakhisizwe Local Municipality, Engcobo Local Municipality, Intsika Yethu Local Municipality, OR Tambo District Municipality, as well Ntabankulu Local Municipality and Mbizana.

It had issued the same warning on Tuesday for the same areas.

SAWS forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi said:

The warnings will continually be evaluated and updated should the conditions change, especially for today [Wednesday]. Additionally, the warning area is mainly in the east today.

The weather service had issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain for most parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Warning: Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall expected over large parts of the Eastern Cape province. pic.twitter.com/Mgm9MdGBUf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 31, 2023

On Sunday, it also issued yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms over the Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Raymond Mhlaba, Chris Hani, and Joe Gqabi district and local municipalities.

Although severe thunderstorms were probable over the areas mentioned above, thunderstorm activity was also expected over most areas of the province, said Kleinbooi.

While no alert has been issued at this stage for Thursday, precipitation is expected in places over the province, with even stronger chances along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

Frosty conditions are expected on Friday morning, with an increase in daytime temperatures.

"Thus, no alerts are anticipated at this stage as a high-pressure system dominates the interior and a cold front approach the country from the west," Kleinbooi said.

Windy conditions are expected over the weekend, brought on by the approaching cold front on Saturday, but this would mainly occur along the coast on Sunday as the cold front passes through.

Eastern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 31.5.2023 pic.twitter.com/Ayuui7aA8d — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 31, 2023

The forecast may change and the public was urged to continually check the various platforms where SAWS shares its forecasts.

Snow also fell over the Sani Pass in the west of KwaZulu-Natal and over the eastern parts Lesotho, resulting in cold weather conditions.

"The weather systems that have been active over the past few days are notorious for bringing in cold to very cold, windy and wet weather. Additionally, we are transitioning into winter (which starts tomorrow 1 June) and therefore it should be getting cold," said Kleinbooi.