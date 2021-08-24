1h ago

add bookmark

'Sewage spills from the roof' - Wits dental students complain about terrible working conditions

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Students at the Wits Oral Health department complained about terrible working conditions.
Students at the Wits Oral Health department complained about terrible working conditions.
Supplied
  • Wits University oral health department students have accused the institution of making them work in sub-par conditions.
  • Students' clinical training was put on hold after a fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
  • The institution says they are working hard to ensure students catch up on their clinical training.

Wits University dental students have accused the institution of making them work in crowded and untenable conditions.

Students claim that since the Wits Oral Health department was moved from Braamfontein to the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in 2001, they have been forced to work in cramped spaces with inadequate equipment.

The fire that damaged the hospital this year made things worse, the Wits Dental Council representatives said.

Speaking to News24, the students, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said: "Wits charges … students the highest tuition fees in Africa, yet we [are] training under inhumane conditions to the extent of sewage spills from the roof [on]to clinical staff and students. From the beginning it was clear that the space was insufficient, even when it was clear that the premises posed a hazard to health and safety and even posed a death trap in the event of a fire, but [sic] the cries were ignored."

Damaged ceiling tiles hanging from roof
Students at the Wits Oral Health department are complaining about terrible working conditions.

This is not the first time dental students have raised their grievances. In 2018, they sent a memorandum to the university complaining about poor working conditions. At the time, the university promised to respond to their complaints.

Now, the students say they again raised their concerns in August, in a meeting with the dean of health sciences, Professor Shabir Madhi.

"We expressed discontent with the clinical facilities … [that] there is a constant smell of gas in the lab, the infrastructure is worn off [sic] and damaged, to the extent that the wallboards which are located in front of our feet fall on us all the time, we get hurt, but we have to continue training because we have to complete our clinical requirements and pass. The gas even stops working amid practicals."

The students said the fire at the hospital earlier this year had made matters worse. It had led to delays in clinical training for final year students.

'Fully aware of situation'

Parts of the hospital are still closed following the fire, but dental students are training in a small facility at the campus.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel admitted the fire had affected students clinical training.

She said:

It is unfortunate that a fire ravaged the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital earlier this year. This impacted severely on Wits' clinical training platform and the various units that are based in the hospital, including the School of Oral Health Sciences.

"The university is fully aware of the situation and is working tirelessly to ensure that the academic programme is completed, that its quality and integrity is maintained, and that our students graduate with the requisite competencies and skills required to practice oral healthcare."

She said the university was trying to resolve the matter.

"To this end, the Dean of Health Sciences met with students from the school last week Wednesday and again with final year dental students on Saturday, where these critical matters were discussed. The university is also in discussion with the hospital management and the Gauteng Department of Health to ensure that we resolve this matter as quickly as possible."

Patel did not respond to specific questions about training conditions.

She said there was misinformation regarding the closure of the school.

"We would like to state unequivocally that no such decision has been made by the university, and we encourage staff, students, parents, the media and members of the community to read communications from the faculty and not rely on some of the fake news circulating on social media."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wits universitysouth africajohannesburghealtheducation
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 2345 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 3753 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 860 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.07
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.71
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,803.65
-0.1%
Silver
23.61
-0.1%
Palladium
2,414.50
+0.7%
Platinum
1,020.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
68.75
+5.5%
Top 40
60,562
0.0%
All Share
66,829
0.0%
Resource 10
66,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,009
0.0%
Financial 15
14,088
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for...

23 Aug

Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for Tokyo Paralympics
BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad

3h ago

BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo