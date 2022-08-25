Sextortion, corruption and bribery: Report lifts lid on rampant corruption in SA education

A Corruption Watch report has highlighted how persistent corruption still is in certain areas of the education sector.

The report, titled Sound the Alarm, was released on Thursday morning.

Most cases originate from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Despite various policies and legislation intended to provide unimpeded access to decent education, there are still persistent incidents of corruption in certain parts of the education sector.

This and other findings are documented in a new report, titled Sound the Alarm, which was released by Corruption Watch on Thursday.

The report highlights the voices of thousands of whistleblowers who reported education-related corruption between 2012 and 2021.

According to it, most of the cases originate from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

"[T]hough often insidious, corruption is arguably the foundation to the dishonesty and lack of integrity that pervade the education fraternity.

"We ought to think of it as the proverbial rotten potato that spoils the rest in the bag if not spotted and removed," said Melusi Ncala, the author of the report and senior researcher at Corruption Watch.

The report has zoomed in on how alleged corruption has impacted mainly primary and secondary schools, sector education and training authority (SETA) institutions, and technical, vocational, education and training (TVET) colleges.

According to it, the top three forms of corruption are misappropriation of resources, maladministration and abuse of authority.

"Prevalent too are incidents of bribery and extortion, including allegations of sextortion, and cases relating to employment irregularities," read the report.

In schools, those who hold positions of influence, such as principals and school governing body members, were purportedly the "primary culprits", it added.

Corruption Watch said its reports have shown principals tended to recruit people who they have close relations to for mainly administrative posts.

"In some instances, whistleblowers have reported acts of sextortion - a type of corruption where women are told that they have to provide sexual favours to benefit financially or career wise.

"However, according to reporters, this type of corruption extends further in the education sector, with female students being asked to sleep with educators for good grades."

Meanwhile, in SETAs, there were claims certain people in positions of power solicit bribes and flout recruitment processes.

"The perpetrators of these acts of graft are said to be individuals administering and rolling out training programmes or the entities that are supposedly implementing learnerships.

"Whistleblowers have brought to our attention how administrators would short-change students on their stipends.

"At times, students would receive nothing, leaving them stranded and unable to continue with courses. In some cases, applicants are asked to pay bribes if they want admission into programmes."

In addition, the Corruption Watch has received cases of corruption implicating officials from several government departments who received kickbacks in corrupt procurement deals.

The report said:

Consequently, we are informed, students often find themselves enrolled for programmes that are under-resourced. Those who inquire about these nefarious activities are bullied or forced to deregister from the courses.

And in TVET colleges, the "most prominent corruption" types are procurement irregularities, employment irregularities, and abuse of authority.

"As with corruption in schools and SETAs, what is also apparent here are problems relating to [the] theft of resources and funds, as well as bribery and extortion.

"Corruption Watch is informed that the wrongdoers are mainly municipal officials, college executives and administrators.

"The unethical practices that we have been alerted to are wide ranging. In one of the cases, we were told about a person who was recruited and appointed into a managerial position at a college despite the fact [that they] had a criminal record of several offences.

"The whistleblower further reported that the appointee went on to hire a close friend too. Meanwhile, it is alleged that officials inflate the prices of tenders that are awarded to businesses that they have ties with.

"The organisation said in the absence of lifestyle audits, the officials "flaunt their ill-gotten gains and ill-treat" the people who asked questions or report them to the police.

"We call for accountability that goes beyond the authorities finding an alternative placement for a person under investigation."