Shakin' it up: Joburg residents startled awake by 2.2 magnitude earthquake originating in Soweto

Nicole McCain
The Council for Geoscience has confirmed that an earthquake took place on Thursday morning at around 03:15, in the south of Johannesburg.
Johannesburg residents were shaken awake on Thursday morning by yet another earthquake.

This one comes only weeks after another earthquake that originated from the Boksburg area was felt in the early hours of 10 June. It measured a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre was located in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside the East Rand Proprietary Mine, Council for Geoscience (CGS) spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said.

The CGS confirmed that Thursday's earthquake happened at around 03:15 in the south of Johannesburg.

Its magnitude was recorded as around 2.1 by the SA National Seismograph Network, which monitors earthquake activities occurring within South Africa and in the southern Africa region.

The epicentre was in the Soweto area, the CGS said.

Social media users took to Twitter to share their alarm, with some describing the activity as sounding like thunder:



