Shaking the Covid-19 cobwebs off as beloved Klopse set to return for Tweede Nuwejaar

As sunny days approach, Capetonians are starting to prepare for the annual Tweede Nuwejaar celebrations.

The Klopse (minstrels) are set to return to Cape Town's streets following the Covid-19 lockdown and regulations.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the two years had made a hole in the city's cultural heart.

When he was little more than a toddler, Ismaeel Dean wanted to become involved in the theatrics of the Klopse (minstrels) - he was mesmerised by the glitz, loud music, and colourful outfits.



"I've been fascinated with the Klopse since I was a child; I wanted to be part of it," he told News24.

Dean's father took him to the stadium to watch the Klopse compete in Athlone. In 2019, Dean decided to be a voorlopertjie (leading the group).

Dean, now better known as "Smiley", has been dancing and enjoying it ever since.

"The Klopse is very important culturally because most of the people in Cape Town know about the Kaapse Klopse and it's become deeply rooted within us as coloured people," he said.

The Klopse has played a pivotal role in the rich cultural history of Capetonians.

Celebrating on the second day of January stems from the slavery days in the 19th century. Enslaved people were given time off from their duties. During this alternative New Year celebrations, enslaved people would dress up in minstrels' gear.

News24 Marvin Charles

The day has become synonymous with a working-class community which survived slavery, segregation and apartheid.

Dean is part of the Baruch Entertainers troupe, which is one of many from all over the city that participates in the annual 2 January carnival.

After a two-year break, the Klopse are set to return to Cape Town's streets following the Covid-19 lockdown and regulations.

READ | 'It's so disappointing, we live for this every year,' Capetonians as minstrel carnival cancelled again

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the two years had made a hole in the cultural heart of citizens.

"These events represent the rich heritage of our beautiful city. They mean so much to thousands of Capetonians who have grown up with the culture associated with Minstrels and Malay Choirs. Not seeing them performing over the last summer has left a cultural hole in Cape Town. We have all waited eagerly for this day," he said.

News24 Marvin Charles

The first of the events, the Cape Malay Choir Board Choral competition, will take place at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery on Saturday.

The competitions will run until the end of October, culminating in the grand finale at the Athlone stadium.

The city intends to ask the council to approve new three-year agreements to fund the road march events until the 2024/25 financial year.



