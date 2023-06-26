38m ago

Share

Shame around sex, condom shortages contribute to HIV infection rates – TAC

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
CAB-LA is administered as an intramuscular injection.
CAB-LA is administered as an intramuscular injection.
Getty Images
  • The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) says lack of awareness about HIV prevention, shame around sex and shortages of condoms are among the contributors to infection rates.
  • The SA National Aids Council said 1 300 people between 15 and 24 were infected with HIV every week nationally.
  • TAC spokesperson Xabisa Qwabe told News24 that young people were shamed at health facilities for seeking treatment or condoms.

Lack of awareness about HIV prevention measures, shame around sex and shortages of condoms are among the contributors to infection rates, says Xabisa Qwabe, spokesperson for the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC).

Qwabe said some young people felt uncomfortable going to healthcare centres to get condoms because of the shame associated with being sexually active.

She said those who did, reported condom shortages at local clinics. She said facilities often ran out of male condoms and had a stock of female condoms without the lubricants or lubricants without the condoms. 

She said this was a challenge for young people who could not afford condoms.

Qwabe was responding to the SA National Aids Council, which said South Africa registered 1 300 weekly cases of HIV infections among people between 15-24 years.

Qwabe said condom shortages also exposed individuals to sexually transmitted infections, which PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) isn’t effective against.

“They said the oral PrEP doesn’t work for them because they forget to take it. They preferred injectables every three months. We are calling on the government to introduce injectable PrEP,” she said.

READ | Igugu Lethu study: 122 couples participate - of which 3 in 10 test positive for HIV

In December, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced it had registered Apretude 600 mg/3ml injection, which is the first and only long-acting, injectable PrEP for reducing the risk of getting HIV.

The antiretroviral injection was called Cabotegravir, also referred to as CAB-LA/CAB.

Sahpra said CAB-LA was administered as an intramuscular (IM) injection once each month for the first two months to assess tolerability. Thereafter, a person would receive an injection once every two months.

"This medication can stay in your body for 12 months or longer after your last injection."The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism reported that the local arm of the Indian drug company Cipla had confirmed that a generic version of CAB-LA would be made at its plants in Benoni or Durban.

Qwabe believed that part of the challenge was that young people and even some healthcare workers did not know enough about PrEP.

Qwabe said:

How can they effectively prescribe something they don’t understand themselves? This means they give it to young people without educating them about the importance of using it.

Qwabe said there was a need for effective HIV awareness campaigns and mobile clinics wherever young people spent their time, including, in schools, health facilities and taverns.

“Instead of waiting for them to go to clinics, treatment must be accessible wherever they are. Another reason they give up going there is the shame and questions about their sex lives,” she said.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said there was a need to raise awareness about the health and social effects of HIV.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the South African Aids conference in Durban last week, the minister said 94% of the people living with HIV knew their status - 77% of these were on antiretroviral treatment, and 92% had a suppressed viral load.

He said this was short of the “95-95-95” target.

He added:

A new set of ambitious targets calls for 95% of all people living with HIV to know their HIV status, 95% of all people with diagnosed HIV infection to receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and 95% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy to have viral suppression by 2025.

Speaking at the closing of the conference on Friday, he said the national strategy plan (NSP) on HIV/Aids, STIs and TB placed people and communities at the centre of the country’s effort to end Aids and the associated diseases. He said the NSP provided a strategic framework to eliminate HIV, TB and STIs as public threats by 2030.

Comment from the health department will be added if received.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africahealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2131 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 4033 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1016 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.72
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.85
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.43
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
927.39
+1.1%
Palladium
1,294.86
+0.8%
Gold
1,924.82
+0.2%
Silver
22.73
+1.3%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
0.0%
All Share
74,403
0.0%
Resource 10
62,851
0.0%
Industrial 25
101,623
0.0%
Financial 15
15,677
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo