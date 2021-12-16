22m ago

add bookmark

Shamila Batohi condemns killing of State prosecutor in KwaZulu-Natal

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shamila Batohi.
Shamila Batohi.
GCIS
  • A State prosecutor had been shot and killed outside of a court in KZN on Wednesday.
  • Lonwabo Booi was murdered just before he was meant to finalise a matter in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court.
  • It has not yet been established if he was killed because of any matters he was prosecuting.

A State prosecutor was shot and killed outside of the Umlazi Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning, shortly before finalising a case.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Lonwabo Booi had been murdered outside the court.

However, it has not yet been established if his murder was related to any cases with which he was involved.

News24 has asked the NPA what matter Booi was expected to finalise. This information will be added once received. 

National Director of Public Prosecutions head Shamila Batohi condemned the killing of a prosecutor on duty in the strongest terms.

READ | Prosecutor killed outside Umlazi Magistrate's Court in Durban

"The increase in attacks on those fighting for justice in our country should concern all of us," she said

"We need to significantly improve the protection of criminal justice officials, whistleblowers and witnesses in South Africa. The rule of law depends on it. The future of our country depends on it. And we owe to these brave men and women.

"This will require a multi-stakeholder effort driven by government. And time is not on our side."

Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu, said the killing of Booi was a tragic event that should be taken very seriously by all South Africans.

She said:

It's an attack on the rule of law and the dedicated colleagues who risk their lives to uphold it.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Booi, and he will be dearly missed. May his soul rest in peace."

Following the shooting, the NDPP assured all prosecutors that their safety remained an utmost priority.

"Additional security measures will be implemented on a case-by-case basis, as the need arises. The NDPP trusts that the investigation will be prioritised and that those responsible for this horrendous crime will be brought to justice," spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shamila batohidurbankwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1434 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3791 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1901 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.27
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.07
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,798.51
+1.2%
Silver
22.52
+2.0%
Palladium
1,727.52
+8.0%
Platinum
939.50
+2.1%
Brent Crude
73.88
+0.2%
Top 40
65,102
0.0%
All Share
71,467
0.0%
Resource 10
67,716
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,115
0.0%
Financial 15
14,268
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

12h ago

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo