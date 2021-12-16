Shamila Batohi condemns killing of State prosecutor in KwaZulu-Natal

A State prosecutor had been shot and killed outside of a court in KZN on Wednesday.

A State prosecutor was shot and killed outside of the Umlazi Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning, shortly before finalising a case.



In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Lonwabo Booi had been murdered outside the court.



However, it has not yet been established if his murder was related to any cases with which he was involved.

News24 has asked the NPA what matter Booi was expected to finalise. This information will be added once received.

National Director of Public Prosecutions head Shamila Batohi condemned the killing of a prosecutor on duty in the strongest terms.

"The increase in attacks on those fighting for justice in our country should concern all of us," she said

"We need to significantly improve the protection of criminal justice officials, whistleblowers and witnesses in South Africa. The rule of law depends on it. The future of our country depends on it. And we owe to these brave men and women.

"This will require a multi-stakeholder effort driven by government. And time is not on our side."

Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu, said the killing of Booi was a tragic event that should be taken very seriously by all South Africans.

She said:

It's an attack on the rule of law and the dedicated colleagues who risk their lives to uphold it.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Booi, and he will be dearly missed. May his soul rest in peace."

Following the shooting, the NDPP assured all prosecutors that their safety remained an utmost priority.

"Additional security measures will be implemented on a case-by-case basis, as the need arises. The NDPP trusts that the investigation will be prioritised and that those responsible for this horrendous crime will be brought to justice," spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said.