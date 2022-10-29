Shamwari Private Game Reserve marks 30 years of conservation in the Eastern Cape

Marking its 30th anniversary this month, Shamwari Private Game Reserve is home to one of southern Africa's most successful conservation projects.

The Shamwari project began in 1992 when a dedicated conservation team started buying land, taking down fences and reintroducing indigenous animals.

CEO Joe Cloete, who started his conservation career as a field guide and hosted the reserve's first game drive, recalled that there was a great deal of scepticism, if not outright opposition, to the project.

"The Eastern Cape just wasn't considered a safari destination. So, it wasn't just a case of marketing Shamwari but the entire region. There were also people who didn't like the idea of reintroducing predator species to the area. In those early days, we spent a lot of time convincing people not only that the project was viable, but also about the benefits of having a big-five game reserve as a neighbour."

The malaria-free Eastern Cape, where the reserve is situated, was once one of the richest wildlife areas in southern Africa but by the turn of the century, little remained. Ironically, it was because the region was free of malaria and tsetse flies that the wildlife gave way to human settlement.

READ | Four orphaned black rhinos dehorned and airlifted to KZN game reserve

It wasn't just a case of acquiring enough land and letting some animals loose. Each step had to be carefully planned to ensure that there was sufficient space, food and water for the animals to thrive and the balance between predator and prey species had to be managed.

Initially elephants, white rhinos and hippos were reintroduced. As the large herbivores began moving through what had been chicory and wheat fields, they began restoring the soil, fertilising it with their manure and dispersing seeds.

Black rhinos and buffalos followed in the early 90s, with cheetahs, lions and brown hyenas in 2000, and servals and leopards the following year.

Today, it is home to the big five.

For birding enthusiasts, the forests on the reserve are filled with the splendid colours of Knysna Turacos, Narina Trogons and Crowned Eagles.



It wasn't all smooth sailing though, because nothing of such a scale had ever been attempted in the region and lessons were being learnt and knowledge gathered as the project progressed.