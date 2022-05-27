'Shape up or ship out' - Cele warns Soweto police after complaints about failure to fight crime

Minister Bheki Cele has lambasted Soweto officers for their failure to fight crime.

Cele received complaints from residents serviced by Moroka and Jabulani police stations.

The residents complained about the police's failure to fight crime.

"Police must either shape up or ship out."



Minister Bheki Cele has warned Soweto police officers to pull up their socks and fight crime or leave the service.

Cele was addressing an imbizo in Jabulani, Soweto, on Friday.

He also demanded a full report on problems plaguing the Moroka and Jabulani police stations in the township.

Cele received various complaints from residents serviced by the two stations.

Residents called on Cele and police management to urgently address their policing concerns.

They complained about drug abuse, rampant copper theft, extortion of small businesses and high incidents of murder, sexual violence and robberies.

Ministerial spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: "At the heart of the residents' policing complaints were accusations that police officers are dragging their feet when investigating cases. Some believe this is the leading reason for the stations' low arrest rate."



Cele then called for a diagnostic report on the Moroka and Jabulani stations from the Civilian Secretariat for Police.

"He has instructed the secretariat to report back to the ministry on the capacity of the two stations and their ability to service the community. The report should also include a list of cases that have been closed prematurely.

"The police management has also committed to working closely with the community to address some of the community policing challenges that have been identified so far," Themba said.

Cele urged residents and the police to build relations to fight crime.



"At the same time, communities cannot be selective on who protects them. Police are deployed from all over the country to work at various police stations. There is no room for tribalism or rejection of police, purely because they don't speak your preferred language or come from the local area," he said.

The minister is expected to release the quarterly crime statistics next week.