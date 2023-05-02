Shark attacks man while freediving at Eastern Cape beach

A man was airlifted to hospital after a shark attacked him while he was freediving at Mdumbi Beach in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) operations manager Bruce Sandman said they were notified about the shark attack at around 14:00.

He said lifeguards and NSRI headquarters lifeguard instructors in the area responded.

"On arrival on the scene, it was found that a local adult man had sustained lacerations from a shark bite, and he was in a stable condition."

The man, believed to be in his 40s, is recovering.

"NSRI and local authorities are appealing to bathers in the area to be cautious," he added.



