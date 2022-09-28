Shark spotters, drones on the cards to prevent further attacks in Plettenberg Bay

Shark spotters, drones and other specialised technology may be introduced at Plettenberg Bay beaches.

The municipality and stakeholders are considering options to reduce the risk of shark attacks.

Plettenberg Bay has seen two shark attacks in just three months.

Shark spotters, drones and other specialised technology are just some of the measures being considered to reduce shark attacks in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

On Sunday, Cape Town restaurateur Kimon Bisogno, 39, was killed in a shark attack while swimming at Plettenberg Bay's central beach. It was the second shark attack since June when local businessman Bruce Wolov was killed at Sanctuary Beach.

The Bitou Municipality and other stakeholders – including Plett Tourism and the National Sea Rescue Institute – have set up the Plett Shark Action Group to investigate measures to reduce shark attacks in the area and put together a formalised plan.

As part of that plan, awareness signage and shark bite kits are already being strategically placed at beaches in Plettenberg Bay.

The Plett Shark Action Group is investigating the costs of two drones, stationary cameras, specialised water-monitoring software and the appointment of specialised monitors to analyse shark activity and notify authorities for beach closures.

A company looking to carry out research on shark deterrent options in the area has also approached the municipality. In May, the municipality gave the green light for the research.

Bitou Municipality Mayor Dave Swart said the research company would now start the process of applying for funding and permits. Should this be approved, the research may take around 18 months and likely determine if shark deterrent structures are a viable option for the Plettenberg Bay coastline.

In addition, the municipality has approved additional lifeguards on Plettenberg Bay's main beaches during high-season and popular holidays. This will begin in October.

The Bitou Municipality has also identified two potential locations for shark spotters, but these appointments are still to be confirmed.

Shark spotters are trained observers who use visual surveillance from an elevated position to detect sharks and prevent negative interactions between sharks and water users.

Swart said the shark attacks were "shocking and unexpected" as the last fatal attack in Plettenberg Bay waters was 11 years ago.

"It is concerning. We usually close beaches when sharks are spotted in the water, but it would be ideal to have an early warning system in place," he said.

Patty Butterworth, CEO of Plett Tourism, said the shark activity was unlikely to deter tourists over the upcoming school holidays and festive season.

"It's a difficult time. There are plans in place, and they are unfolding, but that takes time. We're all about conservation and preservation, and our beaches are one of our biggest attractions and assets," she said.

"Some people may have a knee-jerk reaction, but our December holidaymakers tend to be return visitors who are accustomed to shark flags. We all have to remember to be shark-safe and water-wise."

Butterworth said visitors enjoyed a number of attractions in the area and were likely to just change their behaviour to accommodate the shark activity.

She hoped the planned drones and technology to monitor shark activity would allow for increased research that could be used at other beaches in the Western Cape.

Sarah Waries, CEO of Shark Spotters, said shark bites were "low frequency but high impact".

"They're incredibly rare. You're looking at less than 10 people in the world who die of a shark bite every year," she added.

Waries said shark attacks were not common in Plettenberg Bay but there tended to be a spate of shark attacks in an area over a period of time. For instance, there were a number of shark bites in Cape Town between 2001 and 2004, she explained.

"It really has to do with shark behaviour and water user patterns. Each incident is very situation-specific, and there is no one reason why shark bites occur," said Waries.

"Research has shown that sharks are incredibly inquisitive. As apex predators, they have very few predators themselves and will often investigate anything floating near the surface of the water through an exploratory bite. But of course, this bite can cause significant injuries that can lead to death."