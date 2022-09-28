9h ago

add bookmark

Shark spotters, drones on the cards to prevent further attacks in Plettenberg Bay

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shark spotters, drones and other specialised technology are just some of the measures being considered to reduce shark attacks in Plettenberg Bay.
Shark spotters, drones and other specialised technology are just some of the measures being considered to reduce shark attacks in Plettenberg Bay.
PHOTO: Roger de la Harpe/Gallo Images
  • Shark spotters, drones and other specialised technology may be introduced at Plettenberg Bay beaches.
  • The municipality and stakeholders are considering options to reduce the risk of shark attacks.
  • Plettenberg Bay has seen two shark attacks in just three months.

Shark spotters, drones and other specialised technology are just some of the measures being considered to reduce shark attacks in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

On Sunday, Cape Town restaurateur Kimon Bisogno, 39, was killed in a shark attack while swimming at Plettenberg Bay's central beach. It was the second shark attack since June when local businessman Bruce Wolov was killed at Sanctuary Beach.

The Bitou Municipality and other stakeholders – including Plett Tourism and the National Sea Rescue Institute – have set up the Plett Shark Action Group to investigate measures to reduce shark attacks in the area and put together a formalised plan.

As part of that plan, awareness signage and shark bite kits are already being strategically placed at beaches in Plettenberg Bay.

The Plett Shark Action Group is investigating the costs of two drones, stationary cameras, specialised water-monitoring software and the appointment of specialised monitors to analyse shark activity and notify authorities for beach closures.

READ | 'Food, love and service': Tributes pour in for beloved restaurateur killed in Plett shark attack

A company looking to carry out research on shark deterrent options in the area has also approached the municipality. In May, the municipality gave the green light for the research.

Bitou Municipality Mayor Dave Swart said the research company would now start the process of applying for funding and permits. Should this be approved, the research may take around 18 months and likely determine if shark deterrent structures are a viable option for the Plettenberg Bay coastline.

In addition, the municipality has approved additional lifeguards on Plettenberg Bay's main beaches during high-season and popular holidays. This will begin in October.

The Bitou Municipality has also identified two potential locations for shark spotters, but these appointments are still to be confirmed.

Shark spotters are trained observers who use visual surveillance from an elevated position to detect sharks and prevent negative interactions between sharks and water users.

Swart said the shark attacks were "shocking and unexpected" as the last fatal attack in Plettenberg Bay waters was 11 years ago.

"It is concerning. We usually close beaches when sharks are spotted in the water, but it would be ideal to have an early warning system in place," he said.

Patty Butterworth, CEO of Plett Tourism, said the shark activity was unlikely to deter tourists over the upcoming school holidays and festive season.

"It's a difficult time. There are plans in place, and they are unfolding, but that takes time. We're all about conservation and preservation, and our beaches are one of our biggest attractions and assets," she said.

READ | Woman, 39, killed in shark attack at Plettenberg Bay, all beaches in area closed

"Some people may have a knee-jerk reaction, but our December holidaymakers tend to be return visitors who are accustomed to shark flags. We all have to remember to be shark-safe and water-wise."

Butterworth said visitors enjoyed a number of attractions in the area and were likely to just change their behaviour to accommodate the shark activity.

She hoped the planned drones and technology to monitor shark activity would allow for increased research that could be used at other beaches in the Western Cape.

Sarah Waries, CEO of Shark Spotters, said shark bites were "low frequency but high impact".

"They're incredibly rare. You're looking at less than 10 people in the world who die of a shark bite every year," she added.

Waries said shark attacks were not common in Plettenberg Bay but there tended to be a spate of shark attacks in an area over a period of time. For instance, there were a number of shark bites in Cape Town between 2001 and 2004, she explained.

"It really has to do with shark behaviour and water user patterns. Each incident is very situation-specific, and there is no one reason why shark bites occur," said Waries.

"Research has shown that sharks are incredibly inquisitive. As apex predators, they have very few predators themselves and will often investigate anything floating near the surface of the water through an exploratory bite. But of course, this bite can cause significant injuries that can lead to death."

 
According to Shark Spotters, swimmers can follow these tips to reduce the risk of shark attacks:
  • Sharks are more likely to be attracted to a lone swimmer, so try to swim in groups.
  • Avoid entering the ocean when it is murky, during darkness or during twilight hours.
  • If you encounter a white shark remain calm, do not panic. Panicked, erratic movements are likely to increase the shark's curiosity.
  • If you see a shark, calmly alert other ocean users around you. Create a group and leave the water in a calm and swift manner. Alert lifeguards or shark spotters.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shark spottersdave swartwestern capeanimals
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the impending replacement of the Eskom board?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, time for Eskom's new dawn!
5% - 213 votes
It’ll be new faces, same problems
49% - 2221 votes
Great - as long as they keep CEO André de Ruyter
46% - 2075 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.27
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,650.22
+1.3%
Silver
18.67
+1.5%
Palladium
2,131.50
+2.7%
Platinum
850.42
-0.4%
Brent Crude
86.27
+2.6%
Top 40
57,303
-0.6%
All Share
63,670
-0.6%
Resource 10
57,905
+1.6%
Industrial 25
78,214
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,087
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

5h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers

26 Sep

Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo