'She did as instructed and he repeatedly raped her' - traditional healer jailed for raping client

A KwaZulu-Natal traditional healer has been sentenced to life imprisonment after raping a woman he lured to his home with the promise of medicine.

The 35-year-old woman had travelled from Kranskop to consult the traditional healer in Greytown on 11 January 2020, police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday.

"The victim met with the traditional healer, Nhlanhla Mabaso, 36, outside a local supermarket at Sergeant Street in Greytown. Mabaso informed her that the medication was at his home and they should proceed to Lindelani informal settlement in Greytown."

"On arrival at his residence, the traditional healer became aggressive and locked the victim in the house before he raped her. He threatened to harm her if she made any noise. Fearing for her life, she did as instructed and the accused repeatedly raped her until the following day when he released and accompanied her to the taxi rank."

The woman took a taxi to the Greytown police station where she reported the incident.

"The accused was arrested 13 January 2020, in Durban Street, Greytown whilst he was selling traditional medicine. The docket was transferred to the Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. The accused made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday, 26 April at the Greytown Regional Court."

