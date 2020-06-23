1h ago

'She didn't deserve to die like this' - aunt after accused confesses to murdering Amahle Quku

Jenni Evans
Protesters outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court as Leonard Mzingeli appears for the murder of teen Amahle Quku. (Jenni Evans, News24)
  • The man accused of murdering Amahle Quku, 17, has confessed to the crime, court has heard.
  • Protesters outside court shouted "dog!" and "we will never forgive you" as he made his first appearance.
  • Amahle's body was found in Philippi on the weekend.

Leonard Mzingeli, the man accused of the murder of 17-year-old Amahle Quku, has confessed, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

"It is a confession to the crime as charged," prosecutor Jarrod Seethal told magistrate Goolam Bawa.

Two witnesses also made statements against Mzingeli who hugged himself as he stood head-down in the dock.

He may face further charges.

"Dog!" shouted a woman as he went back into custody. He will return for a bail application on 7 July.

"We will never forgive you," sang picketing friends outside the court.

Amahle was found murdered and naked in Brown's Farm, Philippi, on Sunday.

This, amid #WomensLivesMatter pickets and President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring the murders of women and children a second pandemic alongside Covid-19.

"We are very, very hurt," said her aunt.

Bongiswa Nosandla described her niece as "calm and pretty".

Tears ran over the mask of another aunt, Boniswa Mayile.

"She was a good child. She didn't deserve to die like this."

Family and supporters from Ilitha Labantu sat spaced apart in the court after getting the green light once their temperature was taken and a Covid-19 symptom check form completed.

This applied to everybody entering the court.

