'She hid that from me': Orderick Lucas' dad unaware that murder accused allegedly extracted son's teeth with pliers

Tammy Petersen
Orderick Lucas. (Supplied)
  • Doukoucia Kounkou Dziendelet only heard after Orderick Lucas' disappearance that Melvin Volkwyn allegedly extracted his son's teeth with pliers.
  • Dziendelet said he thought his child would be safe with Volkwyn.
  • Volkwyn and Orderick's mother, Davedine, had been friends and used drugs together.

Little Orderick Lucas' father, Doukoucia Kounkou Dziendelet, only heard after his disappearance that the main suspect in the search for the missing toddler had allegedly extracted his son's teeth with a pliers.

"She [Davedine Lucas, Orderick's mother] hid that from me. I ,only after his disappearance, became aware of that," he testified in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

He said his partner had told him after he heard about it during the search for Orderick in March 2019.

According to him, his son's murder accused, Melvin Volkwyn, had extracted the one-year-old's teeth.

Davedine had testified that Orderick had had a loose tooth and had not wanted to eat. She had asked Volkwyn, her friend with whom she had used drugs, to take him to the clinic. She had promised to pay him R50 when she returned from work, which she did.

It was only when she returned home, did she see his torn gums and four missing teeth.

A man, who lived on the same property as Volkwyn, had told her the child had screamed bitterly that day, but Volkwyn had called her away so she did not hear the rest of the story, she had testified.

When she went to the clinic the following day, clinic staff found no record of her son being at the facility the day before.

Volkwyn, a popular hairstylist, pleaded not guilty to murdering Orderick who was found dead in a drain mere metres from his grandmother's house two years ago.

Davedine had lost custody of her son after she was referred to social services when Orderick's arm was broken. Doctors had believed he had been intentionally hurt - Davedine told the court her son's arm had been broken while in Volkwyn's care while she had gone to buy drugs.

Three of her four children had been placed in the custody of her mother, Cornelia Scheepers.

At the time of Orderick's disappearance, the three had been with their mother for the weekend, contravening a children's court order.

Davedine had left the toddler with her friend, Eon Adams. Volkwyn had collected the child there, after she was attacked and assaulted after being accused of stealing a cellphone. She had fallen asleep at her mother's house after sustaining head injuries.

According to Volkwyn, he had given Orderick back to Davedine the next day. Davedine testified that he had told her he had taken the little boy to Scheepers

Dziendelet said he thought his child would be safe with Volkwyn, but Davedine had told him he was the one responsible for the injury which would eventually lead to social services removing their children from their custody.

"I was not happy; my son was in a good state when he left. But when he came back from Melvin, his arm was broken."

Defence advocate Susan Kuun said her client's version was that Davidene had had "an accident" with Orderick, telling him she had smoked mandrax and had yanked him up by jerking his arm.

Dziendelet maintained the child had been with Volkwyn and his son had been returned with the broken limb.

Two months before his murder, Orderick and his twin brothers were placed in the legal custody of their grandmother.

Dziendelet, however, told the court the children would visit them, especially over weekends, contravening the children's court order.

"I was not OK with it; at a certain point, I went to the social workers to report it," he testified.

"They told me that it doesn't work like that - they must stay with their grandmother. They came to my house, collected the children and took them to their granny's place [just before Orderick's disappearance]."

He said he was satisfied with how Scheepers took care of his children and was grateful they still lived close by.

Dziendelet said people had told him Davedine was a drug user but claimed he had not seen it himself.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

