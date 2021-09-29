25m ago

'She was everyone's darling' – Cape Town family's heartache after dad finds daughter's dead body in field

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
Lamees Dilman. (Photo: Facebook)
  • Lamees Dilman was found dead in a field in Atlantis last Thursday.
  • Her father made the discovery while on his way to work that day.
  • A man taken in for questioning has since been released from police custody.

Murdered Lamees Dilman's face is so badly bruised, her mother would rather not open the casket when the bereaved family say their final farewell on Saturday.

"There were so many injuries to her face," Washiela Dilman told News24, a day after she identified her daughter's remains at the Salt River mortuary on Monday.

"It was bad. She didn't look good, or at peace."

Wednesday marks a week since 21-year-old Lamees left their Atlantis home and failed to return.

After an unsuccessful search by her parents and locals, which lasted until midnight, her father, David, on his way to the bus stop the following day decided to again search a local field for his daughter.

He found her – dead.

"The day before, we had looked all over. Her dad went to knock at the door of all of her friends, the community walked around and searched for her, but we just couldn't find her.

"That morning, something just told him to go and check that field again."

Community leader Manfred van Rooyen, who had gone to the murder scene, said the public open space, running alongside Sherwood Road, has become notorious as a dumping ground for murder victims, especially victims of femicide and gang violence.

"There is not much light and the field is overgrown – the vegetation is probably a metre high, which makes it easy to hide almost anything," he said.

Washiela said the cause of Lamees' death had not yet been disclosed to her because the police were still waiting on the postmortem report.

A man was taken in for questioning in connection with her murder. The 35-year-old has since been released after circumstantial evidence could not link him to the case, police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said.

Washiela maintained:

But she was last seen with him. Then, she just disappeared.

News24 understands that her pants and other items of clothing were found at the man's house.

According to Van Rooyen, this is not the first time the man was accused of violent crime.

"But I can't even imagine the trauma of that father, who found his daughter's body. What he must be going through…"

Lamees suffered from Turner Syndrome, a genetic condition affecting females as a result of a partly or completely missing X chromosome, which caused her to be very short in stature.

But her daughter was larger than life, well-known, and loved by all who knew her, Washiela said.

"She was everyone's darling and a lovely child. She wouldn't complain when you asked her to do something, even if you sent her up and down to the shop 10 times. She just had such a good heart," her mother said fondly.

"Lamees would never even harm a fly. That is why our community is so upset about what happened to her. She was a beautiful person. She didn't deserve this."

