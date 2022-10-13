'She was helpless': Man recounts assisting Cape Town teen flung on top of house after car hit her

The man who tried to save Tatum Hendricks after she was flung onto a roof after being hit by a car was frustrated by bystanders who were taking photos.

Divanne Leibrandt has been hailed as a hero for trying to help Hendricks, who died a day later.

Gershwin Jacobs was released on bail after appearing in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

The man who tried to save teenager Tatum Hendricks as she lay on the roof of a house after being hit by a car was upset that people who gathered were more concerned with taking photos for social media than helping the seriously injured girl.

"She was helpless," said Divanne Leibrandt, who tried to help Hendricks after she was flung onto the roof on Sunday.

Leibrandt has been hailed as a hero for his efforts to save 18-year-old Hendricks, who succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

The driver, Gershwin Jacobs, 32, was arrested.

What was supposed to be a relaxing day visiting his mother took a dramatic turn when Leibrandt, who was at the robots on Vanguard Drive and Bluegum Street, witnessed the horror unfold.

"I drove over, checked on the driver and climbed onto the roof. I found Tatum lying there helpless. I could see she had severe injuries," he told News24.

Hendricks appeared unable to talk, he said.

"She was mumbling the whole time because I think her jaw was broken. I asked people who had started to gather to call the paramedics to get her to the hospital," he said.

According to Leibrandt, paramedics arrived an hour later with a crowd already gathered around taking photos.

Leibrandt said:

What was most frustrating was people wanting to take pictures for social media more than anything when they could clearly see Tatum was in distress. I turned her head slightly so people couldn’t see her face.

Jacobs appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.



"He was granted bail of R5 000, which was reduced to R3 000 with conditions attached," confirmed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

"The conditions include that he must not visit Bonteheuwel and Valhalla Park and must stay at an alternative address."



The matter was postponed to 22 February 2023, for further investigation.