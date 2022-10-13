1h ago

add bookmark

'She was helpless': Man recounts assisting Cape Town teen flung on top of house after car hit her

accreditation
Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The man who tried to save Tatum Hendricks after she was flung onto a roof after being hit by a car was frustrated by bystanders who were taking photos.
  • Divanne Leibrandt has been hailed as a hero for trying to help Hendricks, who died a day later.
  • Gershwin Jacobs was released on bail after appearing in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

The man who tried to save teenager Tatum Hendricks as she lay on the roof of a house after being hit by a car was upset that people who gathered were more concerned with taking photos for social media than helping the seriously injured girl.

"She was helpless," said Divanne Leibrandt, who tried to help Hendricks after she was flung onto the roof on Sunday.

Leibrandt has been hailed as a hero for his efforts to save 18-year-old Hendricks, who succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

The driver, Gershwin Jacobs, 32, was arrested.

What was supposed to be a relaxing day visiting his mother took a dramatic turn when Leibrandt, who was at the robots on Vanguard Drive and Bluegum Street, witnessed the horror unfold. 

WATCH | Man charged with culpable homicide in Bonteheuwel hit-and-run incident

"I drove over, checked on the driver and climbed onto the roof. I found Tatum lying there helpless. I could see she had severe injuries," he told News24. 

Hendricks appeared unable to talk, he said. 

"She was mumbling the whole time because I think her jaw was broken. I asked people who had started to gather to call the paramedics to get her to the hospital," he said. 

According to Leibrandt, paramedics arrived an hour later with a crowd already gathered around taking photos.

Leibrandt said:

What was most frustrating was people wanting to take pictures for social media more than anything when they could clearly see Tatum was in distress. I turned her head slightly so people couldn’t see her face.

Jacobs appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

"He was granted bail of R5 000, which was reduced to R3 000 with conditions attached," confirmed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

"The conditions include that he must not visit Bonteheuwel and Valhalla Park and must stay at an alternative address."

The matter was postponed to 22 February 2023, for further investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrashesaccidentscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
16% - 747 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
48% - 2229 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 50 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
35% - 1637 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.36
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.80
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,668.63
-0.3%
Silver
18.96
-0.4%
Palladium
2,119.00
-0.9%
Platinum
875.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
92.45
-2.0%
Top 40
57,978
-0.3%
All Share
64,366
-0.3%
Resource 10
60,742
-0.7%
Industrial 25
78,051
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,003
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

4h ago

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

1h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo