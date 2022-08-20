27m ago

‘She was over legal alcohol limit’ - Joburg woman arrested after crashing into JMPD vehicle

Lisalee Solomons
A woman has been arrested after she crashed into a parked JMPD vehicle.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested a woman on Friday after she crashed into a parked vehicle while an officer was conducting static patrols on the N1 north at the New Road off-ramp in Midrand.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the officers noticed the woman driving a maroon Mazda hatchback was under the influence of alcohol and she was immediately breathalysed.

"Her breathalyser reading was 0.94mg/l, which is over the legal limit of 0.24mg/l. She was arrested and detained at Midrand police station on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving,” said Fihla.

ALSO READ | 'My heart is broken': Five pupils killed as truck smashes through Potchefstroom primary school fence

It’s understood the officer who was in the parked vehicle during the accident sustained slight injuries after bumping his head on the roof of the vehicle and was taken to Milpark Hospital. He was discharged later that day after observation.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol is one of the biggest threats to road safety and it increases the risk of causing a serious or fatal accident. We urge motorists to not drive whilst intoxicated from alcohol or any other intoxicating substance,” Fihla said.

