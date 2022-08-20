‘She was over legal alcohol limit’ - Joburg woman arrested after crashing into JMPD vehicle

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested a woman on Friday after she crashed into a parked vehicle while an officer was conducting static patrols on the N1 north at the New Road off-ramp in Midrand.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the officers noticed the woman driving a maroon Mazda hatchback was under the influence of alcohol and she was immediately breathalysed.

1x motorists arrested by #JMPD Freeway officers for DUI & Reck & Neg Driving at the N1 N & New Rd, Midrand, this is after she crashed into a patrol vehicle. Her breathalyser reading was 0.94mg/l which is over the legal limit of 0.24mg/l.?DONT DRINK & DRIVE?#JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/kWq25ESvtH — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) August 20, 2022

"Her breathalyser reading was 0.94mg/l, which is over the legal limit of 0.24mg/l. She was arrested and detained at Midrand police station on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving,” said Fihla.

ALSO READ | 'My heart is broken': Five pupils killed as truck smashes through Potchefstroom primary school fence

It’s understood the officer who was in the parked vehicle during the accident sustained slight injuries after bumping his head on the roof of the vehicle and was taken to Milpark Hospital. He was discharged later that day after observation.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol is one of the biggest threats to road safety and it increases the risk of causing a serious or fatal accident. We urge motorists to not drive whilst intoxicated from alcohol or any other intoxicating substance,” Fihla said.