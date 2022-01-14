46m ago

'She was wrong' - ANC veterans weigh in on Lindiwe Sisulu debacle

Zintle Mahlati
  • ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu's controversial views on the Constitution and the judiciary continue to cause much debate. 
  • The presidency and the ANC have distanced themselves from her comments. 
  • ANC Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala says she was wrong. 

ANC Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala has weighed in on the internal discussions within the ANC regarding the furore surrounding ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu. 

Sisulu's recent controversial opinion pieces published on IOL continued to consume much discussion and debate.

There had been calls for her to be held accountable by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There had also been support for her views to be respected. 

Sisulu's article questioned the standing of the Constitution and whether it had done enough to address the socioeconomic issues faced by the country. She also weighed in on her concerns over the judiciary and whether it should be overhauled. 

Her comments sparked backlash and widespread commentary.

The presidency and the ANC distanced themselves from Sisulu's views. Both offices would not comment on whether she should be disciplined. 

Zikalala believes Sisulu was wrong for voicing her opinion on the Constitution and the judiciary in a public space. He said the ANC had multiple mechanisms for debate within party structures. 

"In my personal view, yes [she was wrong]. We have an internal mechanism within the party, and no one would object to her raising issues within the party structures. She can raise the issues instead of getting involved in unnecessary party spats. 

"As a member of the ANC, she can raise those issues at the national working committee of the ANC or the NEC. What she is raising are issues concerning the Constitution and our constitutional democracy," Zikalala said. 

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang shared similar sentiments this week. He called on the ANC to discipline Sisulu and not simply distance itself from her views. 

"She should be disciplined, and she should be called to account. Her personal view is a cowardly position. It is the kind of position that makes people wonder how serious the ANC is about things," Msimang told News24 previously.

