Sheba the tiger still on the loose in Joburg

The search for an escaped tiger in the south of Johannesburg continues.

The animal e scaped when the fence of its enclosure was tampered with over the weekend.

Tracking teams intend to use a bait carcass to drug it.

The search for an 8-year-old female tiger that escaped from its enclosure on a smallholding in the south of Johannesburg over the weekend will continue on Tuesday.

Sheba has been returning to its home, giving tracking teams hope they will be able to recapture it on Tuesday.

It escaped on Saturday evening after the fence to its enclosure was tampered with and cut.

Local community policing forum representative Gresham Mandy said the tiger returned to its enclosure but left before anyone could "close the gate behind her". Mandy added that the behaviour was expected because tigers are territorial, so it isn't likely that Sheba will move far away from the enclosure.

He added that the tracking team intended to put a bait carcass in the area in the hope of drugging Sheba while ground teams "close the net in".

On Monday, Sheba was spotted near a waterhole in the Walker's Fruit Farms area, close to Midvaal.

Social media users have been stunned by the escape, with many making light of the situation with typical South African humour.

Has anyone tried placing a large box in walkerville and going pstpst to catch the tiger ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/RFLJcWqk2b — Dr Poobie Pillay aka Alara’s Grandpa (@poobie_pillay) January 17, 2023

Right now in Johannesburg we are experiencing hours without electricity due to Eskom loadshedding, a heat wave and an actual tiger roaming the street! You cannot make this up... — Leandri Janse van Vuuren (@Lean3JvV) January 17, 2023

Johannesburg has 12+ hrs of no electricity, a heatwave, water restrictions AND a loose tiger. pic.twitter.com/tTm4p9yZrL — Anya Nowbuth-Foroughi (@AnyaNowbuth) January 17, 2023

Once captured, Sheba will be relocated to a big cat sanctuary nearby. The tiger's male partner was darted and relocated to the shelter on Sunday.



Since its escape, Sheba has attacked a 39-year-old man, a pig and two dogs. Both dogs had to be put down due to the severity of their injuries, Mandy told News24.

The 39-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery.



