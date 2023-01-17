1h ago

add bookmark

Sheba the tiger still on the loose in Joburg

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The search for an escaped tiger in the south of Johannesburg continues.
  • The animal escaped when the fence of its enclosure was tampered with over the weekend.
  • Tracking teams intend to use a bait carcass to drug it.

The search for an 8-year-old female tiger that escaped from its enclosure on a smallholding in the south of Johannesburg over the weekend will continue on Tuesday.

Sheba has been returning to its home, giving tracking teams hope they will be able to recapture it on Tuesday.

It escaped on Saturday evening after the fence to its enclosure was tampered with and cut.

Local community policing forum representative Gresham Mandy said the tiger returned to its enclosure but left before anyone could "close the gate behind her". Mandy added that the behaviour was expected because tigers are territorial, so it isn't likely that Sheba will move far away from the enclosure.

He added that the tracking team intended to put a bait carcass in the area in the hope of drugging Sheba while ground teams "close the net in".

On Monday, Sheba was spotted near a waterhole in the Walker's Fruit Farms area, close to Midvaal.

Social media users have been stunned by the escape, with many making light of the situation with typical South African humour.

Once captured, Sheba will be relocated to a big cat sanctuary nearby. The tiger's male partner was darted and relocated to the shelter on Sunday. 

Since its escape, Sheba has attacked a 39-year-old man, a pig and two dogs. Both dogs had to be put down due to the severity of their injuries, Mandy told News24.

The 39-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburganimalstiger
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 1000 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 4080 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.15
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.95
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.55
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,904.81
-0.6%
Silver
23.98
-1.3%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.46
-1.0%
Top 40
73,071
+0.0%
All Share
79,178
+0.0%
Resource 10
77,376
-1.1%
Industrial 25
100,487
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,083
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

7h ago

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain

7h ago

Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain
Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61

7h ago

Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo