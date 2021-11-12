1h ago

Sheep to be slaughtered to 'celebrate' death of FW de Klerk

accreditation
Jenni Evans and Marvin Charles
The Black People's National Crisis Committee plans to slaughter a sheep to "celebrate" the death of FW de Klerk.
The Black People's National Crisis Committee plans to slaughter a sheep to "celebrate" the death of FW de Klerk.
(Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)
  • The Black People's National Crisis Committee plans to slaughter a sheep to "celebrate" the death of FW de Klerk. 
  • The ceremony in Khayelitsha will also be to ask ancestors to make sure De Klerk "meets the spirit of Steve Biko wherever he goes". 
  • Meanwhile, De Klerk's home in upmarket Fresnaye in Cape Town was quiet the day after he died with none of the usual throngs that descend when a prominent politician dies.

The Black People's National Crisis Committee said on Friday it plans to slaughter a sheep to "celebrate" the death of FW de Klerk at a ceremony in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 

An organiser, Phurah Jack, told News24 the ceremony will be to mark De Klerk's death, and to ask ancestors to make sure De Klerk meets the spirit of Steve Biko wherever he goes. 

Biko, a leader of the Black Consciousness movement, died on 12 September 1977 in police custody after being severely beaten by police and suffering traumatic brain injury.

At the time, De Klerk would have been in the apartheid government's Cabinet which was restricted to white people.

A poster with horns drawn on a picture of De Klerk advised attendees to "bring your own booze" to the slaughtering ceremony.

Meanwhile, De Klerk's home in upmarket Fresnaye in Cape Town was quiet on Friday, the day after he died, bar a few visits by clergy, florists dropping off bouquets, and an undertaker pitching for business. 

The Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba was among a pastor and another man of the cloth who were allowed through the wrought iron gates, by appointment, to see De Klerk's widow Elita.

Makgoba said he did not want to comment on the purpose of the visit. 

A modest number of bouquets of bright summer flowers were dropped off by florists, and one from a neighbour. 

Instead of people descending to console the bereaved, De Klerk's death was marked by arms-length commentary and the release of pent-up anger on social media. 

Since De Klerk died of mesothelioma cancer at the age of 85 on Thursday, the debate has raged about his legacy, and whether his posthumously released apology would ever be enough to assuage the pain caused by apartheid before he made the "conversion" he spoke about in a reedy voice in the video.

The De Klerk foundation has not yet made announcements regarding his funeral.

The foundation spokesperson Dave Steward told News24: "We will issue a statement as soon as arrangements have been decided."

