36m ago

add bookmark

Sheet out of luck: Rude awakening for alleged cellphone thief arrested while feigning sleep

Tammy Petersen
(File)
(File)
iStock
  • An alleged thief was found lying in bed, pretending to be asleep, with the cellphone in his possession.
  • The suspect, arrested in Delft, was one of 18 people arrested by the City of Cape Town last week.
  • Mayco member JP Smith said it was one of the most creative getaway attempts seen in a while.

An alleged cellphone thief got a rude awakening in Cape Town when he was arrested in possession of his stolen loot while pretending to be asleep.

The man, arrested in Delft, was one of 18 people apprehended by the City of Cape Town's law enforcement services last week.

He was arrested on Friday after a woman was robbed while waiting for a taxi in Delft, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said in a statement.

Metro police officers had chased after the man, who hotfooted it and disappeared between houses.

"Officers got permission from homeowners to search their premises and found the suspect laying in a bed pretending to be asleep. The victim's cellphone was still in his possession," Smith said.

Sometimes 'linked to other incidents'

"This is certainly one of the most creative getaway attempts we have seen in a while, and while it turned into a bit of a nightmare for the thief, I am very happy that our staff was able to help a resident in distress.

"Very often, these supposed petty crimes go unresolved, but there's merit to making arrests where the opportunity presents itself, because sometimes the suspects are not new to crime and can be linked to other incidents."

Metro police officers also arrested two people in Khayelitsha in separate incidents of domestic violence.

"In June, the Metro Police attended to 28 complaints of domestic violence and this is 28 too many," Smith said.

"Most often, officers are only called after the incident and the perpetrator has disappeared."


Related Links
Metro cops arrest 8, seize drugs worth R4m in Kempton Park sting operation
See you in quart: Cape Town metro cops arrest 5 for lockdown liquor sales, confiscate booze worth...
Two women, man arrested after murder of suspected TV thief in Mpumalanga mob attack
Read more on:
city of cape towncape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
12% - 315 votes
No, but I plan to
17% - 440 votes
No, and I don't plan to
70% - 1781 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.08
(-0.61)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(-1.28)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.62)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.50)
Gold
1796.43
(+0.64)
Silver
18.33
(+0.30)
Platinum
837.00
(+2.13)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1922.00
(+0.26)
All Share
55243.80
(+0.72)
Top 40
50922.32
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10086.99
(-0.47)
Industrial 25
76855.87
(+0.55)
Resource 10
52017.34
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo