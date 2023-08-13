Shepherd Bushiri's church robbed at gunpoint in Mpumalanga

Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering, which was founded by Shepherd Bushiri, have been robbed at gunpoint in Mpumalanga.

The congregants were held up during a night vigil.

Suspects fled the scene with one of the congregants' cars.

Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), founded by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, were robbed at gunpoint during a night vigil in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

About 10 Kamhlushwa branch members were gathered at about 21:30, waiting for other congregants to join them when three gunmen, their faces covered, stormed the church.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, they robbed members of an undisclosed amount of cash, 14 cellphones and the congregants' and church's bank cards and PINs.

They took two sets of car keys and fled the scene in one of the victims' white VW Polo Vivo vehicles.

The car was later found abandoned at Mzinti, about 7km from the robbed church.

A team of investigators is working the case, Mohlala said.



