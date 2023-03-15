Shifts and giggles: Mihalik murder accused has tough day in dock

The alleged getaway driver in Pete Mihalik's murder said a Sea Point police officer saved him from further assault after his arrest.

However, the State said that he had earlier pointed out the officer as one of the policemen who assaulted him.

His battle to provide his address in a remote area of KwaZulu-Natal had his co-accused burst out laughing.

It may have been the monotony of repeated questions, but two of the men on trial for murdering lawyer Pete Mihalik struggled to contain their laughter on Tuesday as the alleged getaway driver shifted his evidence and struggled to remember his address.

Prosecutor Greg Wolmarans asked Nkosinathi Khumalo a simple question: "What is your address?"

"Empangeni," replied Khumalo.

"Yes, but where in Empangeni?" asked Wolmarans, who earlier labelled the accused's varying replies and amendments to earlier testimony "Khumalo's choice".

"I drive [a] taxi in the villages around Empangeni," he replied.

After much prising, he eventually stated that he lived in Ndlangubo.

"You still can't give an address," said Wolmarans as the fan whirred to keep the sudden hot spell at bay in the Western Cape High Court.

Khumalo replied:

There are many places back home that I used to stay at.

After more questioning, Wolmarans finally extracted an "address" out of him - Kehlehle.

"It falls under Ndlangubo," Khumalo said.

At this point, Vuyile Maliti and Sizwe Biyela burst out laughing and were chided by the judge. They ducked their heads below the banister of the dock as they composed themselves and re-emerged with poker faces.

All three had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mihalik and the attempted murder of his two children when he was shot dead on 30 October 2018 while taking them to school in Green Point.

By the time Khumalo left the witness stand on Tuesday, he was looking dishevelled – his shirt was out in an inadvertent French tuck from the labour of being cross-examined on every tiny detail of what he did on the day of the murder, and what happened during his alleged assault in police custody.

He again put the late Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear at the scene of one of three cases of police brutality following his arrest. Kinnear was assassinated on 18 September 2020, and other officers present during Khumalo's arrest and questioning testified in his stead, and have denied the assaults.

Khumalo alleges that he was beaten into signing a statement of admissions implicating him in the murder.

These admissions have him travelling to Cape Town to drive a taxi for Maliti, then suddenly finding himself in a car with a gun and men plotting to kill a white man.

He said these beatings occurred three times – once at the Sea Point police station, once in Khayelitsha, and then again in a secret room with a tub of water hidden in the Cape Town Central police station building.

At one point, a plastic school ruler was handed over in court for the interpreter to measure the distance between the two fingers he held up to show the court the width and length of a branch used to beat him in Khayelitsha, setting off the first bout of giggles by Biyela and Maliti.

He said the branch about 6cm wide broke on his head while he was being beaten, and he still has problems with his feet after police stomped on them.

Khumalo said his face felt rubbery from all the pummelling and being dunked in water by a group of police officers wearing gloves, with Kinnear looking on. He said he was promised an ambulance which never arrived. He claimed that Sergeant Isaac Tshabalala from Sea Point police saved him from a further beating.

Wolmarans was startled by this and flicked back through his notes.

The prosecutor said that when Tshabalala was being questioned earlier in the trial over his handling, Khumalo said through his lawyer that he recognised Tshabalala as one of the officers who beat him and made him sign the statement.

"So, what is it?" asked Wolmarans. "Sometimes he's a good guy, sometimes he's a bad guy?"

Khumalo cracked his knuckles as if readying for the last battle of the day and replied: "He's a bad guy."

"While I was crying [while being beaten], I would call out his name, and he would swear at me," he said of Tshabalala.

After the court had concluded for the day, the large group of tactical police officers in court formed a semi-circle around the three as usual, as they readied to escort them back to their respective prisons, in a reminder of the severity of the charges they face.