Shireen Essop's family slams rumours that her disappearance was staged

Lisalee Solomons
  • Manenberg mom Shireen Essop was reunited with her family after three weeks.
  • The family has since rubbished claims that she was on a drug binge in Durban and that she staged her kidnapping.
  • They say she is still in shock, but grateful to be home with her family. 

The family of Manenberg mom Shireen Essop has rubbished claims that she went on a drug binge to Durban and staged her kidnapping.

Essop, 32, was reported missing last month after she was seen driving in Weltevreden Road, near Browns Farm, Philippi, towards her home on 23 May.

It was believed that unknown men approached her, forced her into their vehicle and took her to an undisclosed location.

She has since been reunited with her family.

Although her return was welcomed initially, it has since caused an uproar on social media because residents demanded an explanation while her family remained silent. Some people claimed the ordeal was a fabrication.

Family spokesperson, Hameed Essop, who is also Shireen's brother-in law, told News24 that the family noted the "lies" that have been circulating on social media.

He said:

Under no circumstances was Shireen in Durban. She's never been on drugs. She doesn't even smoke cigarettes, and the blatantly fabricated stories circulating about the incident are of concern and highly inappropriate. My family have been going through a difficult time and we're trying to heal.

He dismissed speculation of a feud between Shireen and her brother over the family business.

"It is simply not true," he said.

"They don't have a family business. There was never any sibling rivalry of a business being given over to her brother. Shireen's dad has also never owned a business. He has been in retirement for 15 years already.  The rumours that this whole kidnapping started because of a sibling tiff are all lies," he added.

Asked if any ransom was paid for Shireen, he said he was not allowed to comment on that issue.

Shireen Essop.

"The matter is currently with police and the investigations are under way. I can understand where all these rumours may have rooted from, however, it is rather difficult for us to comment on the matter as we have been advised that the nature of the investigation is highly sensitive, given the spate of kidnappings in recent months," he added.

The Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch at the Klipfontein Mission Station found Essop shortly after midnight last Friday.

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen visited neighbourhood watch members on Friday to hand over a certificate of commendation for the role they played in keeping Essop safe after they found her in the area.

According to Shireen's family, police questioned her immediately, hoping that she would be able to shed light on what had happened to her.

Reagen Allen
Raegan Allen hands over a certificate to commend residents over the Shireen Essop disappearance.

"She never ate for three weeks. They did not provide her with any food. The pictures circulating on social media shows Shireen looks bleak and 'out of it' is because she had no food in her system," he said.

The brother-in-law added that Essop was not a manager at her workplace, but that she worked as an administrator.  

Shireen is currently at her family home, spending as much lost time with her child and loved ones.

"She's doing okay. It's not nice to read stuff like this when you know it's not true, but she's putting up a brave face," the family added. 

The Essop family again extended their gratitude to everyone who tried to help find Essop.

"We understand that there are lots of questions people have, and that's okay. But right now, our family's safety comes first and once we have been given the clearance by police, only then will we share more information if possible, the brother-in-law said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said: "This office can confirm that the missing Shireen Essop has been found and reunited with her family. The details of the matter are still the subject of the investigation."


