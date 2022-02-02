Shivambu assault trial: lawyer insists EFF MP has right not to be photographed

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu's assault trial resumed in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday .

Shivambu faces a charge of assault for allegedly assaulting a Netwerk24 photographer on Parliament's precinct.

A group of supporters wearing EFF T-shirts had gathered near the court as a show of support for Shivambu.

He is accused of assaulting photographer Adrian de Kock on 20 March 2018 during a scuffle over having his picture taken on the precinct of Parliament.

A group of EFF supporters stood under an awning over the road from the court to shelter from the drizzle.

Witness Jason Felix, now a reporter at Parliament for News24, entered the witness box again for the continuation of his cross-examination by Shivambu's lawyer, Laurance Hodes.

Felix previously testified that he was working at the Cape Argus at the time of the incident and that he and other journalists were there to cover the DA's disciplinary hearing for former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

He said he stood opposite the group of people who had gathered at the Marks Building, near the Poorthuys entrance to the Old Assembly building at Parliament.

At around 10:00, he saw a black SUV drop off Shivambu and a man he didn't know.

De Kock walked up to Shivambu and lifted his camera, which was around his neck.

"It was obvious that he was taking photos," Felix told the court.

Seconds later, Shivambu and the man "almost charged" at De Kock and a scuffle broke out, Felix said.

Shivambu has pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, in the response to cross-examination, Felix said there had also been an attempt to take De Kock's camera away from him, but it was not successful.

Felix also repeated evidence relating to De Kock's accreditation to explain that people who attended "ad hoc" press briefings signed in at a front desk.

Hodes told the court that at all times Shivambu was in the vehicle. He said Shivambu did not want to be photographed and had the right to have the pictures deleted.

De Kock was called to the witness stand after Felix was cross-examined.

The trial continues.

