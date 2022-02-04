Floyd Shivambu assault trial postponed for new witness

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu's assault trial continued with the cross-examination of a journalist who witnessed the incident from a different angle.

Warda Meyer was a colleague of photographer Adrian de Kock and they were at Parliament for a story.

The trial was adjourned to April for a new witness.

The Floyd Shivambu assault trial was marked by tense cross-examination of the journalist colleague of Adrian de Kock, who ran to help him after being alerted that he was being "attacked" at Parliament.



Former Netwerk journalist Warda Meyer told the Cape Town Magistrate's Court that she had been working, shutting out the world as she usually does when filing a story on 20 March 2018, when fellow journalist Leigh-Anne Jansen called her urgently.



"She said: 'Warda, please come. Adrian is being attacked," testified Meyer, who now works for News24.

While she testified in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday, a group of people wearing EFF T-shirts sang songs supporting Shivambu. The sound of their chants could be heard through the large court windows.

"I was thinking, 'that sounds weird because Adrian is like a passive type'," said Meyer after being alerted to the situation.



"As I turned by the stairs, I could see that Adrian was being held in a choking grip," she said.

Meyer said in her affidavit that De Kock's feet were "practically" lifting off the ground, but later corrected that De Kock was not wearing his usual takkies as stated. She remembered later that he had gone for an interview that day and that they had teased him about his black shoes.

She said, from her view, Shivambu had his hand around De Kock's neck and was pushing him against the wall.

Meyer and De Kock were at the precinct to cover events around the DA disciplinary hearing of Patricia de Lille before she left the party, when the incident at around 9:50 occurred.

Another two people went to De Kock, a tall man and a shorter man, and started grabbing at his equipment. According to the video footage made available so far, De Kock was punched by one of these men. Meyer said she could not tell which of the other two men was doing what, because it was "just hands".

"He said, 'leave my stuff alone'," said Meyer. "That was so distinctive because he had this panic in his voice."

She explained that, as a multimedia journalist, De Kock did not just take stills, but also videos, and carried a camera and cellphone to do this.

Meyer said they were all also grabbing at De Kock's equipment. She said it happened quickly, and that Shivambu had walked away "as though nothing had happened".

She said De Kock had red marks on his neck after the altercation.

Meyer was questioned extensively on whether she had, in fact, seen a hand on De Kock's neck, and where exactly on his neck.

She likened the blow to De Kock's neck as being similar to an open-handed "slap punch" seen on the World Wrestling Entertainment channel.

She added, "I don't want to be rude, but Mr Shivambu has big hands", when asked to be precise about where his hand was.

"It was absolutely shocking. I've never seen anything like it," said Meyer, adding that she did not know how it had all got to that point.



She said she and De Kock were in the parliamentary precinct after being granted access by Parliament's security office.

To get this, a reporter must provide an ID number and a press card for an access permit, and they had done this. Otherwise, they would not have been allowed into Parliament.

Shivambu's lawyer Laurence Hodes said that De Kock's accreditation was not visible, which was disputed by De Kock during his testimony on Thursday.



'I was right there'

Hodes submitted that Shivambu thought De Kock had taken a picture of his wife in a car nearby, and that he had photographed him changing into his red overalls that an assistant had brought for him. Video taken by someone else after Meyer got to the incident show someone carrying Shivambu's clothes for him.

Hodes said that, without accreditation, Shivambu could not have known that De Kock had permission to be there.

Meyer explained that reporters who were permanently based at Parliament had an individual access card, and she could not say why an SABC cameraman wore two tags.

She was asked repeatedly what Shivambu was carrying in a freeze-frame of the video.



"His hands," said Meyer.

Shivambu has pleaded not guilty. He leaned his arms over the back of the dock as he listened to proceedings.

Meyer said she had not tried to stop the incident because her mother had always told her: "You must never interfere in a fight."

Hodes also raised his voice at Meyer at one point and threatened to have her held in contempt of court if she kept interrupting him.

Ending off, he said that her statement gave one version, and that the video was a second version.

Meyer stressed that the "split seconds" of what she saw happened before the video shown in court was taken.

"My impression of being there and witnessing it is completely different to what you are seeing on the video," said Meyer of the two views of the incident.

"I didn't see this in a picture. I saw this in real life. I mean, I wasn't filming, I was watching. I was right there."





"I want to put it to you that you cannot see Mr Shivambu's hand around Mr De Kock's neck," said Hodes, referring to video footage.

"I disagree with you," Meyer responded.

The trial was adjourned to 11 and 12 April. The State intends calling Jansen as a witness, but said they had not managed to secure cooperation from her. They intend bringing another witness, whose details were not revealed.

