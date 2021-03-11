Shock and anger from political parties after student protest in Joburg turns deadly

Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela has vowed to help the University of the Witwatersrand to conclude with its registration process and resume the academic year.

The second day of protests about financial exclusion from universities turned deadly on Wednesday when a bystander was shot by the police.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to give a briefing on Thursday.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela said the government would support the University of the Witwatersrand to conclude its registration process and resume the academic year after the second day of protests turned deadly on Wednesday.

READ | Wits protest: Two student reporters shot and injured

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by the police when he left a doctor's surgery on Wednesday and stepped onto the pavement where the protests were taking place.

"This death is tragic and those responsible should be brought to book," Manamela said. "We are working on locating the next of kin so that we formally extend our condolences."

#witsprotest 1/2 I’ve learnt with sadness of the loss of life during the protest by students of @WitsUniversity today. This death is tragic and those responsible should be brought to book. We are working on locating the next of kin so that we formally extend our condolences. — Manaks (@ButiManamela) March 10, 2021

Former Fees Must Fall student protest leader Naledi Chirwa, however, reacted angrily to Manamela, saying his department should have acted earlier before anyone got killed.

Keep your damn sadness and shove it where the sun don’t shine. THIS is who YOU are nonke as umbutho. This is YOU. Did it have to take a life being brutally killed for you to wake up? This is not a new conversation so shut up cos o bua rubbish and you don’t give a damn ALL OF. — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) March 10, 2021

Another former student leader, Gauteng ANC MPL Fasiha Hassan, was on the ground helping some of the arrested students get bail. She expressed sadness about the death.

Speaking outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court after his assault trial was postponed to July, EFF leader Julius Malema said while youngsters were protesting for education they were getting killed.

He also criticised the Public Order Policing Unit, accusing them of having no idea on how to control crowds.

"They think black people can only be controlled with pain and blood because that's what apartheid did," Malema said.

WATCH | Wits shooting: 'He was gasping' - doctor who treated victim details final moments

The ANC in Johannesburg said it supported the student action "against financial and academic exclusions", while the ANC Youth League in the region said it would join further protests on Thursday.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to give a briefing about the shortfall in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

He earlier blamed former president Jacob Zuma for making an announcement in 2017 that tertiary education would be free when there was not enough money to fund this.

The SACP, of which Nzimande is the general-secretary, said in a statement on Wednesday it "strongly condemns the killing of a member of the public" and it called on the government "to adequately fund the NSFAS and expand the post-school education and training provision".

It laid the blame on National Treasury, saying the provision made for funds to ensure all eligible students had access to tertiary education and training was inadequate and needed to be expanded.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.