Shock as former eNews and eTV sport anchor Sandile kaNqose dies aged 42

Former eNCA and eTV sports anchor Sandile ka Nqose has died aged 42.



The news was confirmed by eNCA news on its Facebook page on Monday evening.

Condolences have been pouring in from ka Nqose's former colleagues in the broadcasting industry.

The channel described ka Nqose as a diehard sports fan and a man who had a love for broadcasting.

The channel said he died on Monday.

Former eNCA news anchor and current SABC news anchor Florence Letoaba tweeted: "My heart is broken in a billion pieces, a former colleague, a phenomenal broadcaster, a real mensch, Sandile ka Nqose, goodbye my brother, I will hold you in my heart always."

Former eNCA senior news anchor and current Newzroom Afrika anchor Xoli Mngambi tweeted: "This is devastating, a passionate and enthusiastic broadcaster is no more. Our on-air banter was always filled with fun and laughter. I cannot imagine the pain and heartache that his family is going through."

Veteran SABC news anchor Thabiso Sithole tweeted: "Heartfelt condolences from the SABCNews Sports Desk @SABCSportsLive, to the Family & The Sports Desk headed by @Vata_Ngobeni, @eNCA, on the passing a colleague & respected Boarcast [sic] rival @SandilekaNqose."

In a post on Facebook, former eTV sports anchor and former sports editor at Khaya FM Jeff Moloi remembered how he met ka Nqose.

"Started with an email a long time ago. I was sports editor at KayaFM, he was one of those looking for space. Luckily at the time, eNews was recruiting for its 24 hr channel. I gave him details of those who were in charge. Fast forward by weeks or even months, during an eNews shift, I was greeted by this young lad with a permanent smile. Told me he was the Sandile who'd emailed me.

"I don't have enough space to write about Sader. His passion for sport, for RUGBY, good heavens! And he just never stopped talking. In the beginning when he was desk writer, if you were working same shifts you'd better not be babalazed [hungover] because this little Pom (he had spent his first 10 years in the UK) just never stopped talking. 'Bra Jeff what did you think of…?' And he hated Barcelona, misguided Gunner!



"But of course they were our daily bread. Was a joy to watch him from this side in the last six years. I just wish I wasn't so shit at keeping in touch. I have no doubt he knew I loved him till the end..."