01 Feb

add bookmark

Shock as former eNews and eTV sport anchor Sandile kaNqose dies aged 42

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sandile ka Nqose, former eNCA sports anchor.
Sandile ka Nqose, former eNCA sports anchor.
Facebook
  • Former eNCA and eTV sports anchor Sandile ka Nqose has died aged 42.
  • The news was confirmed by eNCA news on its Facebook page on Monday evening.
  • Condolences have been pouring in from ka Nqose's former colleagues in the broadcasting industry.

Former eNCA and eTV sports anchor Sandile ka Nqose has died aged 42.

The news was confirmed by eNCA News on its Facebook page on Monday evening.

The channel described ka Nqose as a diehard sports fan and a man who had a love for broadcasting.

The channel said he died on Monday.

Condolences have been pouring in from ka Nqose's former colleagues in the broadcasting industry.

Former eNCA news anchor and current SABC news anchor Florence Letoaba tweeted: "My heart is broken in a billion pieces, a former colleague, a phenomenal broadcaster, a real mensch, Sandile ka Nqose, goodbye my brother, I will hold you in my heart always."

Former eNCA senior news anchor and current Newzroom Afrika anchor Xoli Mngambi tweeted: "This is devastating, a passionate and enthusiastic broadcaster is no more. Our on-air banter was always filled with fun and laughter. I cannot imagine the pain and heartache that his family is going through."

Veteran SABC news anchor Thabiso Sithole tweeted: "Heartfelt condolences from the SABCNews Sports Desk @SABCSportsLive, to the Family & The Sports Desk headed by @Vata_Ngobeni, @eNCA, on the passing a colleague & respected Boarcast [sic] rival @SandilekaNqose."

In a post on Facebook, former eTV sports anchor and former sports editor at Khaya FM Jeff Moloi remembered how he met ka Nqose. 

"Started with an email a long time ago. I was sports editor at KayaFM, he was one of those looking for space. Luckily at the time, eNews was recruiting for its 24 hr channel. I gave him details of those who were in charge. Fast forward by weeks or even months, during an eNews shift, I was greeted by this young lad with a permanent smile. Told me he was the Sandile who'd emailed me.

"I don't have enough space to write about Sader. His passion for sport, for RUGBY, good heavens! And he just never stopped talking. In the beginning when he was desk writer, if you were working same shifts you'd better not be babalazed [hungover] because this little Pom (he had spent his first 10 years in the UK) just never stopped talking. 'Bra Jeff what did you think of…?' And he hated Barcelona, misguided Gunner!

"But of course they were our daily bread. Was a joy to watch him from this side in the last six years. I just wish I wasn't so shit at keeping in touch. I have no doubt he knew I loved him till the end..."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
encagautengjohannesburgmedia
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3698 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1724 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.06
(+0.66)
ZAR/GBP
20.58
(+0.99)
ZAR/EUR
18.17
(+1.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.48
(+0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.99)
Gold
1859.92
(+0.22)
Silver
28.94
(+1.40)
Platinum
1128.00
(+5.52)
Brent Crude
54.91
(0.00)
Palladium
2246.99
(+1.39)
All Share
62796.65
(+0.52)
Top 40
57670.40
(+0.62)
Financial 15
11596.75
(-0.79)
Industrial 25
84690.28
(+0.27)
Resource 10
61374.83
(+1.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo