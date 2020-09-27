SHOCKING | SA reacts to Malmesbury earthquake, residents report feeling more tremors on Sunday morning

53m ago
2.5 magnitude earthquake confirmed in Western Cape, unrelated to quake off SA's coast
A tremor felt in Cape Town on Saturday night was caused by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake roughly 10km north of Malmesbury, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) has said.
Tremor felt in Cape Town after earthquake reported off SA's coast
The City of Cape Town's residents reportedly experienced tremors on Saturday night after, according to the US Geological Survey, a slight earthquake was felt in certain parts of the city.