Shoot me if you want - 98-year-old gran dares robbers in Limpopo farm attack

Weapons and a TV have been recovered following a farm attack in Dendron.
SAPS
  • A couple in their 60s are in a serious condition after being brutally assaulted during a farm attack in Dendron in Limpopo.
  • The man was beaten while his wife was shot and possibly raped.
  • Police arrested three people shortly after the attack.

A 98-year-old grandmother defiantly dared three armed attackers to shoot her as they allegedly held a pistol to her mouth during a farm attack in Dendron in Limpopo on Wednesday morning.

Netwerk24 reported that the woman's 61-year-old daughter-in-law walked in on the scene. The men then reportedly turned their attentions to her in what felt like "an attack by a pack of wild dogs", the woman's daughter said.

Her 62-year-old father was reportedly severely assaulted and tied to a chair with wire. His injuries were such that his daughter did not recognise him when she arrived at the hospital.

The couple was admitted to the Mediclinic Limpopo in Polokwane. Both are in a serious condition.

According to Netwerk24, the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and had to undergo emergency surgery. The identities of the victims were being protected as it was believed the woman was raped.

Three people arrested

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, members of the Highway Patrol Unit in Limpopo arrested three people in connection with the incident.

"This after they allegedly entered a farmhouse and badly assaulted an elderly farmer and his wife. The suspects thereafter took the couple's Navara bakkie, two rifles, and a plasma TV. The woman was also allegedly raped."

INSIGHT | Farm murders and rural crime: Unpacking violence, race and statistics

The bakkie was spotted along Matlala Road and police officers tried to stop it, but it sped off, resulting in a chase.

"The members ended up managing to corner the suspects on the N1 road, south of Polokwane, and apprehended two of them. The third suspect fled on foot and was later shot and injured when he allegedly tried to shoot at the members. He was then taken to hospital where he was admitted under police guard," Mojapelo said.

During the arrest, police recovered two rifles, a TV set, a two-way radio and the couple's bakkie. The suspects were also found in possession of five pistols.

Police praised for swift reaction

The DA in Limpopo welcomed the swift reaction of the police. In a statement, DA provincial leader Jacques Smalle wished the couple a speedy and complete recovery. He said the 98-year-old woman escaped injury.

"Swift action by the [South African Police Service] and the community led to the suspects' apprehension," Smalle said.

"In July, Limpopo had eight farm attacks and shared the highest number of incidents nationally with the Western Cape and Gauteng.

"On 3 August, the DA in Limpopo launched our Court Watching Brief specifically to assist victims and their families and to ensure that all cases are heard in court. Farm attacks are terrorising our rural areas and as long as the attackers get away with their crimes, the horror is just going to continue. With this initiative, the DA seeks to ensure that criminals end up behind bars as soon as possible and the violence comes to an end," Smalle added.

READ | 'They were about to have Sunday lunch' - family speaks on triple farm murders

The suspects, aged between 28 and 38, will appear in the Mogwadi Periodical Court soon on charges of house robbery and rape, Mojapelo said.

"They will also appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of stolen property."

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

