Shoot me if you want - 98-year-old gran dares robbers in Limpopo farm attack

A couple in their 60s are in a serious condition after being brutally assaulted during a farm attack in Dendron in Limpopo.

The man was beaten while his wife was shot and possibly raped.

Police arrested three people shortly after the attack.

A 98-year-old grandmother defiantly dared three armed attackers to shoot her as they allegedly held a pistol to her mouth during a farm attack in Dendron in Limpopo on Wednesday morning.

Netwerk24 reported that the woman's 61-year-old daughter-in-law walked in on the scene. The men then reportedly turned their attentions to her in what felt like "an attack by a pack of wild dogs", the woman's daughter said.

Her 62-year-old father was reportedly severely assaulted and tied to a chair with wire. His injuries were such that his daughter did not recognise him when she arrived at the hospital.

The couple was admitted to the Mediclinic Limpopo in Polokwane. Both are in a serious condition.

According to Netwerk24, the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and had to undergo emergency surgery. The identities of the victims were being protected as it was believed the woman was raped.

Three people arrested

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, members of the Highway Patrol Unit in Limpopo arrested three people in connection with the incident.

"This after they allegedly entered a farmhouse and badly assaulted an elderly farmer and his wife. The suspects thereafter took the couple's Navara bakkie, two rifles, and a plasma TV. The woman was also allegedly raped."

The bakkie was spotted along Matlala Road and police officers tried to stop it, but it sped off, resulting in a chase.



"The members ended up managing to corner the suspects on the N1 road, south of Polokwane, and apprehended two of them. The third suspect fled on foot and was later shot and injured when he allegedly tried to shoot at the members. He was then taken to hospital where he was admitted under police guard," Mojapelo said.

During the arrest, police recovered two rifles, a TV set, a two-way radio and the couple's bakkie. The suspects were also found in possession of five pistols.

Police praised for swift reaction