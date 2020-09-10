Shooting at Cape Town shop leaves 3 people dead

Western Cape police are searching for clues following the killing of three men in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on Wednesday afternoon.



According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, preliminary reports suggested two of the victims had walked into a food outlet in Klip Road when the gunmen pounced.

The gunmen fired several shots killing the two men and another man believed to be a shop employee.

Potelwa said the gunmen subsequently fled the scene, adding the police had opened a murder case.

