Shooting at Cape Town shop leaves 3 people dead

Sesona Ngqakamba
Police investigate a shooting incident.
Police investigate a shooting incident.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file

Western Cape police are searching for clues following the killing of three men in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, preliminary reports suggested two of the victims had walked into a food outlet in Klip Road when the gunmen pounced. 

The gunmen fired several shots killing the two men and another man believed to be a shop employee. 

Potelwa said the gunmen subsequently fled the scene, adding the police had opened a murder case. 

Read more on:
cape towncrime
