Shooting deaths escalate in Mitchells Plain as 4 more killed on Saturday

Jenni Evans
Four people have been killed.
Four people have been killed.
  • Another four people were shot dead in Mitchells Plain.
  • Western Cape police said the four were shot at close range, while a fifth person survived. 
  • There were also two separate shootings on Friday, which left one teenager dead and several others wounded. 

Another four people were shot dead in Mitchells Plain on Saturday afternoon, during a weekend of terror in the Cape Town suburb.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the four were killed at close range in a drive-by shooting in Maureen Street, Lost City.

The victims were aged 30, 36, 37 and 64.

A 37-year-old man was also shot and seriously wounded. 

Police issued an urgent appeal for information to help apprehend the shooters.

Information can be passed on, in confidence, to Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

On Friday in the area, a 13-year-old boy was killed in a shooting, in which three other children - 14, 16 and 18 - were wounded on the corners of Cadillac and Riley Streets in Beacon Valley. 

The Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, said it was reported that the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire on the children. The motivation for the attack is yet to be established. 

Police had activated a 72-hour special task force to investigate the shooting.

"I welcome SAPS' swift response to this tragic shooting. Children should not grow up in fear of being shot, or of violence," he said in a statement.

The Department of Social Development has made psychosocial support available to provide assistance to those in need.

In a separate matter, police were called to another scene, on the corner of Cadillac and Austin Streets in Beacon Valley, where an 18-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds to his neck.

According to SAPS, cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.


