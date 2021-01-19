1h ago

add bookmark

Shooting of would-be hijacker by Porsche driver could be justified - report

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A would-be hijacker was shot dead on Thursday.
A would-be hijacker was shot dead on Thursday.
Andre Damons, file
  • A man who shot a would-be hijacker in Pretoria on Thursday might not be prosecuted.
  • This after a preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting could have been justified.
  • Five people allegedly tried to hijack the man's Porsche Cayenne, which led to the shooting.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Porsche Cayenne who shot dead a would-be hijacker in Pretoria on Thursday night had good reason to pull the trigger.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told Netwerk24 on Monday the driver had not been arrested and the incident was still being investigated.

"The preliminary investigation indicates elements that justify the shooting. The Director of Public Prosecutions will decide on a possible prosecution," she reportedly said.

News24 reported that the shooting took place on the R101 near Monument Park on Thursday evening.

READ | Murder case opened after Porsche owner shoots alleged hijacker in Pretoria

"It is alleged that five suspects driving a red Toyota double cab [blocked] a grey Porsche Cayenne. [The] suspects approached the driver of [the] Porsche, [and] he immediately took out his firearm and shot at one of the suspects," Selepe said at the time.

The other suspects drove off in the bakkie. A firearm and ammunition, believed to belong to the suspect, were discovered at the scene.

"[The firearm is] to be taken for ballistic tests to ascertain whether it was previously used in serious crimes," Selepe said.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Police were investigating a case of murder and attempted hijacking.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7743 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6455 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.12
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.00)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(+0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.46)
Gold
1838.52
(+0.14)
Silver
25.15
(+0.82)
Platinum
1091.99
(+0.65)
Brent Crude
54.74
(-0.64)
Palladium
2366.00
(+0.69)
All Share
63713.87
(+0.26)
Top 40
58548.17
(+0.17)
Financial 15
11904.46
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
84813.75
(+1.20)
Resource 10
63219.33
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Western Cape farmer is making the transport of farm workers safer

29m ago

FEEL GOOD | How a Western Cape farmer is making the transport of farm workers safer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo