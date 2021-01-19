Shooting of would-be hijacker by Porsche driver could be justified - report

A man who shot a would-be hijacker in Pretoria on Thursday might not be prosecuted.

This after a preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting could have been justified.

Five people allegedly tried to hijack the man's Porsche Cayenne, which led to the shooting.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Porsche Cayenne who shot dead a would-be hijacker in Pretoria on Thursday night had good reason to pull the trigger.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told Netwerk24 on Monday the driver had not been arrested and the incident was still being investigated.

"The preliminary investigation indicates elements that justify the shooting. The Director of Public Prosecutions will decide on a possible prosecution," she reportedly said.

News24 reported that the shooting took place on the R101 near Monument Park on Thursday evening.

READ | Murder case opened after Porsche owner shoots alleged hijacker in Pretoria

"It is alleged that five suspects driving a red Toyota double cab [blocked] a grey Porsche Cayenne. [The] suspects approached the driver of [the] Porsche, [and] he immediately took out his firearm and shot at one of the suspects," Selepe said at the time.

The other suspects drove off in the bakkie. A firearm and ammunition, believed to belong to the suspect, were discovered at the scene.

"[The firearm is] to be taken for ballistic tests to ascertain whether it was previously used in serious crimes," Selepe said.



The suspect was declared dead at the scene.



Police were investigating a case of murder and attempted hijacking.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.