16m ago

add bookmark

Shooting outside the home of Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patricia Goliath.
Patricia Goliath.
File/News24
  • Police are investigating a shooting outside the home of Patricia Goliath. 
  • Details of the shooting are being kept under wraps as police investigate. 
  • Goliath received information two years ago of a plot to assassinate her.

Police are investigating a shooting outside the home of Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath, according to the police's Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo.

"Yes, we can confirm there was a shooting," Mbambo said. 

However, she said that, at present, for operational reasons, no further information would be released.

Daily Maverick reported that one of the security guards posted at Goliath's home in Cape Town was shot in the hand by two shooters, who are still at large.

In 2020, Goliath told News24 that she had received a warning about a plot to assassinate her. 

READ | Former SARS exec Johann van Loggerenberg burgled

A preliminary report was referred to the police, the State Security Agency and the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services. 

Judge President John Hlophe was reportedly named in the initial threat analysis, but Hlophe rejected this as 'baseless', as his office became embroiled in a complex web of court politics.  

The court also deals with high-profile criminal and gang matters. 

Last year, a magistrate of the Blue Downs Regional Court, Abram Mashala, was shot and injured, and a police officer killed, at a car wash in the area. 

The Cape Town legal fraternity has already been rocked by the assassination of lawyer Pete Mihalik and the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth.

Comment was sought from Hlophe and the Office of the Chief Justice. It will be added when received. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
patricia goliathcape townwestern capecrimejudiciary
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 840 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 1551 votes
Neither - I support another team
26% - 820 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.02
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.68
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,912.83
-0.3%
Silver
24.62
-1.1%
Palladium
2,417.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,006.50
+1.9%
Brent Crude
99.91
-7.0%
Top 40
66,972
+4.2%
All Share
73,484
+4.0%
Resource 10
78,690
+0.8%
Industrial 25
81,686
+7.3%
Financial 15
16,914
+5.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo