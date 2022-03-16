Police are investigating a shooting outside the home of Patricia Goliath.

Details of the shooting are being kept under wraps as police investigate.

Goliath received information two years ago of a plot to assassinate her.

Police are investigating a shooting outside the home of Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath, according to the police's Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo.



"Yes, we can confirm there was a shooting," Mbambo said.

However, she said that, at present, for operational reasons, no further information would be released.

Daily Maverick reported that one of the security guards posted at Goliath's home in Cape Town was shot in the hand by two shooters, who are still at large.

In 2020, Goliath told News24 that she had received a warning about a plot to assassinate her.

A preliminary report was referred to the police, the State Security Agency and the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services.



Judge President John Hlophe was reportedly named in the initial threat analysis, but Hlophe rejected this as 'baseless', as his office became embroiled in a complex web of court politics.

The court also deals with high-profile criminal and gang matters.

Last year, a magistrate of the Blue Downs Regional Court, Abram Mashala, was shot and injured, and a police officer killed, at a car wash in the area.

The Cape Town legal fraternity has already been rocked by the assassination of lawyer Pete Mihalik and the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth.

Comment was sought from Hlophe and the Office of the Chief Justice. It will be added when received.