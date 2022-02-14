Shootout in central Johannesburg sees Hawks swoop, arrest six suspects

The Hawks, supported by several police and private security officers, foiled a gang believed to be on their way to commit a robbery in the Johannesburg city centre.

A shootout ensued on the M2 highway.

The suspects are believed to be behind several armed robberies in the city.

Six suspects were arrested by the Hawks after a shootout in central Johannesburg on Monday.



The Hawks Tactical Operational Management Section recovered an AK-47 rifle, two pistols, ammunition, and two hijacked vehicles.

The Hawks team were assisted by the Ekurhuleni District Tactical team, police crime intelligence officers, Tracker Connect, GTP Saturation Unit, and Badboyz Security Response.

They were searching for suspects, using a white minibus, who are believed to be involved in armed robberies in Johannesburg. The authorities received intelligence that the suspects were en route to commit a robbery in the Johannesburg city centre.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspects were spotted on the M2 highway, and the team attempted to stop the gang.

"A shootout ensued, and the suspects' vehicle crashed onto [sic] other vehicles as they tried to flee. Three suspects were immediately arrested. The fourth suspect attempted to escape by hijacking a Toyota bakkie, while the fifth suspect hid in the bushes. They were both arrested. Information was followed on the sixth suspect who was arrested in a manhole in the CBD," he said.

Five of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital under police guard.

"The investigation revealed that the suspects' vehicle was hijacked in Heidelberg last month. The suspects will be charged with attempted murder, hijacking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of the stolen vehicle. They will appear in court soon," said Mogale.