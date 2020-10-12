Shop looted, police vehicle damaged in early morning Durban protest

Protests erupted in the M19, Clare Estate, and Quarry Road, areas in Durban on Monday.

Several vehicles including police cars were damaged in the violence.

A liquor store and butcheries were among those that experienced theft and damage.

Chaos erupted in the Clare Estate, Reservoir Hills areas of Durban on Monday morning as protesters from a local informal settlement demanded improved services, causing damage and looting.

Among the damage was a metro bus set alight, damage to the car of the local chairperson of the community policing forum (CPF) chairperson, and looting and robbery at a nearby Checkers Liquor store, and two butchery stores.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said metro police officers were on scene.

"We have also cleared the roadway despite it not being our responsibility. All roadways have been cleared at the moment."

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the protests began around 05:00 when 300 community members blockaded the M19 and Quarry Road with burning tyres.

"A police vehicle as well as other vehicles have been damaged by the unruly protestors. A metro bus has been set alight. The Public Order Police as well local police are at the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation. A case of public violence has been opened for investigation at Sydenham SAPS."

A resident from Quarry Road Informal settlement told News24 they were unhappy with living conditions.

"Some of us have been here for years. When you come here and look around, all you see is dirt and no hope. We want help but no one will listen."