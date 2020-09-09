1h ago

add bookmark

Shopper charged for pointing gun at EFF members, due in court

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A screenshot showing a shopper pulling a gun on EFF members at a PE mall.
A screenshot showing a shopper pulling a gun on EFF members at a PE mall.
Screenshot
  • A shopper will appear in court after she was captured on video, pointing a firearm at EFF members inside a mall.
  • Her 7.65 licensed pistol has been confiscated by the Walmer Park police.
  • She was charged on Wednesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old Port Elizabeth woman filmed pointing a gun at a group of EFF members inside a mall on Tuesday has been charged and has to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court.

Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the latest to News24.

Naidu said the woman was formally charged on Wednesday afternoon for pointing a firearm and released on a warning, pending her court appearance on Thursday.

MUST WATCH | Shopper pulls a gun on protesting EFF members

Naidu said her 7.65 pistol was confiscated by police.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, showing the woman being escorted by four mall security guards away from a group of about four yelling EFF members.

Shutdown

The 10:30 shouting match started outside a Clicks store, where EFF members converged as part of a countrywide shutdown of the health and beauty retailer in response to an offensive advert.

EFF Eastern Cape provincial chairperson and MPL Yazini Tetyana previously said of the incident that the party "enjoys irritating white people".

He said the clash was a demonstration that white people are irritated by the EFF, and that the party likes that.

The case was opened at 15:00 on Tuesday, hours after the EFF members and the woman were released from police custody after both parties initially declined to lay criminal charges against each other.

READ | Clicks protests: EFF MP among 10 arrested for destruction of property

They were detained at the mall earlier that morning.

Walmer Shopping Centre centre manager Leonie Scheepers said the incident broke out after the woman started filming a gathering of the EFF.

In the footage captured by a shopper, one of EFF supporters can be heard yelling "you f------ b----, go back to Europe'."

The woman suddenly stopped in the middle of the foyer of the busy mall, pulled out a firearm from her jacket and pointed it at the EFF members.

The EFF members reacted by shouting, "shoot, shoot".

She put the gun away and continued to walk out of the mall.

The protests come as Clicks is battling a massive public backlash over a TRESemme hair product advert, and published by Clicks.

The advert described two pictures of a black woman's hair as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", while two pictures showing a white woman's hair was described as "fine and flat" and "normal".

Clicks apologised for the incident following the outcry on social media, sparking the nationwide protests by the EFF.

Related Links
WATCH | Shopper pulls gun on EFF members during standoff in PE shopping centre
WATCH | EFF protesters storm Clicks in Komani, shopper injured
Clicks protest: EFF MP among 10 arrested for destruction of property
Read more on:
clickseffport elizabethcrime
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 1975 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 429 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 5059 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1981 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(+1.74)
ZAR/GBP
21.67
(+1.59)
ZAR/EUR
19.65
(+1.63)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(+1.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+2.20)
Gold
1948.19
(+0.95)
Silver
26.90
(+1.20)
Platinum
921.00
(+2.55)
Brent Crude
39.70
(-5.31)
Palladium
2300.50
(+1.86)
All Share
55211.34
(+1.42)
Top 40
50838.92
(+1.31)
Financial 15
10337.85
(+5.80)
Industrial 25
73152.23
(+0.84)
Resource 10
55170.34
(+0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo