Shot EMPD officer died before ambulance could reach him in Gauteng unrest

An EMPD officer has died in unrest in Katlehong.

He was shot during looting at the Sam Ntuli Mall.

Due to road closures, an ambulance was not able to reach him to treat him.

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer died after he was shot in unrest in Katlehong, Gauteng.

EMPD Officer Meshack Mahlangu was still alive but could not get medical treatment during the chaos and eventually died.

The shooting occurred at around 21:30 on Monday during looting at Sam Ntuli Mall, EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa said.

"The deceased officer succumbed to [his] injuries after an ambulance could not get access to the scene of the incident due to road closures in the area," Thepa added.

"[Officers] were responding to information that protesters were flooding the mall when criminals opened fire on them while they were monitoring the situation and trying to maintain law, order, peace and stability in the area."

LIVE | #UnrestSA: R20bn in GDP could be lost if Durban riots don’t end soon - mayor

A second officer was injured and hospitalised.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the incident.

She said seven other police officers were injured during unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Mahlangu was based at the Zonkizizwe precinct, according to Thepa. He would have celebrated 12 years of service in the EMPD the day after his death.

READ | Violent unrest: Elderly man shot dead during looting at Katlehong mall

"His colleagues who witnessed the incident have been provided with the necessary professional support," Thepa added.

EMPD commissioner Isaac Jabulani Mapiyeye has appealed for peace and order.

"It is regrettable that the officer died [at] the hands of the community he worked so hard to serve and save. It is extremely unfortunate that we have lost such a dedicated member of staff who respected and loved serving the people. We do hope that the community will assist us [in finding] the perpetrators of this senseless act and put them behind bars where they belong."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.