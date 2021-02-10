29m ago

add bookmark

ShotSpotter project to crack down on gang violence in Cape Town shelved

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A gunfire detection system has been stopped due to budget constraints.
A gunfire detection system has been stopped due to budget constraints.
iStock
  • The ShotSpotter initiative was introduced as a commitment to eliminate gangsterism and violence from Hanover Park and Manenberg in Cape Town. 
  • Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said due to budget constraints the project had been shelved until funding could be found.
  • The project cost the City of Cape Town R32 million and was designed in the US to help crack down on gang violence.

The City of Cape Town's ShotSpotter initiative that cost ratepayers R32 million, has been abandoned, according to Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell.

Bredell responded to a written provincial parliament question posed by GOOD general secretary Brett Herron.

READ MORE | Mandela Bay Metro police to roll out shot spotter technology

Herron asked: "With regard to the minister's answers to our questions for written reply (2 October 2020) about acoustic technology (ShotSpotter) for violence detection and reduction currently being used on the Cape Flats by the City of Cape Town."

Bredell responded: "No gunfire detection system is currently being used in the City of Cape Town."

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system, that, when used with surveillance video, can identify suspects. The ShotSpotter technology was introduced in 2016. It recorded 6 688 incidents of gunfire, according to Bredell.

The initiative was introduced as a commitment to eliminate gangsterism and violence from the communities of Hanover Park and Manenberg.

The technology was designed in the US to help crack down on gang violence.

READ MORE | 'Shot Spotters' becoming the ears of crime hotspots

Herron said: "It cost ratepayers R32 million, and was vigorously marketed by the City as a game-changer in reducing shooting crimes on the Cape Flats, but it has now been confirmed that Cape Town quietly abandoned its much-heralded ShotSpotter crime prevention project."

He said the money could have been spent on community-based organisations working to develop more caring people and safer communities.

WATCH | Shots fired as rival gangs clash in Cape Town

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: "It hasn't been used for a while; the funding dried up. The Covid-19 dynamics entered and our budget was under assault. All the projects were stalled, it had to be put on pause, we will put it back online.

"We would like national government to fund this initiative because this is their mandate. Our funding is currently focusing on Covid-19 relief, but in the meantime, we are keeping our eye on the budget so that we can reprioritise our funds. The City lost over R2 billion in funds. It's tough for local government and municipalities."

Smith said it's not the cheapest technology and would hope for a local supplier to bid should a tender be issued.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncoronaviruscrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 524 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 665 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.73
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(-0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.11)
Gold
1838.19
(+0.13)
Silver
27.16
(-0.07)
Platinum
1223.51
(+4.21)
Brent Crude
61.25
(+0.88)
Palladium
2349.00
(+2.12)
All Share
65962.61
(+1.23)
Top 40
60448.98
(+1.32)
Financial 15
12493.28
(+0.35)
Industrial 25
88572.24
(+0.72)
Resource 10
63762.39
(+2.57)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo