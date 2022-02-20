Should've 'left water gushing': Pensioner slapped with R185 000 bill after fixing Joburg City pipe

A Gauteng pensioner is being forced to pay a R185 000 water bill.

He says he fixed a burst water pipe which fell under the City of Johannesburg.

The City told the man that he should have left the water gushing out.

An 82-year-old Gauteng pensioner is stuck with a R185 000 water bill after fixing a City of Johannesburg water pipe that had burst outside his home.

According to Abe Attwell, the burst pipe that landed him in huge debt happened over a year ago.

"I was in my house when I heard a loud gush at about 23:30," the Malvern resident said.

He said:

When I went out to check, the water pipe on the road had burst; it was like a river stream.

After hours of trying to contact the City of Johannesburg with no luck, Attwell hired a plumber to fix the pipe.



"The plumber gave me a receipt of R30 000, which I took to the City and reported the incident," he said.

"The lady who was helping me told me that the City had to bill me because I decided to fix the pipe, adding that I should have left the water gushing."

The bill has since swelled to R185 000.

He added:

When I went to make an arrangement, the City told me that I would have to pay 10% each month, which I still cannot afford.

City spokesperson Mabine Seabe said Attwell should contact his local councillor to deal with the issue.



"In the instance where there is a damaged pipe that forms part of the City's infrastructure, the gentleman must make contact with Joburg Water, who will repair the damage.

"The City of Johannesburg works tirelessly to resolve billing complaints from residents. We, therefore, encourage the elderly gentleman to make contact with the Johannesburg call centre or visit his regional office for assistance to resolve the matter. If the gentleman is disputing the amount he would need to log a dispute and the account will be investigated."

