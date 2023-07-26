50m ago

Show me the money: City of Joburg starts process for declaration of local disaster after blast

Alex Patrick
The aftermath of a mysterious blast that rocked the Johannesburg CBD last week.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • The City of Johannesburg is starting the process to have a local state of disaster declared after the deadly blast in Lilian Ngoyi Street, Johannesburg, last week.
  • The City says the declaration of a local state of disaster would unlock vital funding needed for repairs.
  • Samples of gas have been sent to a lab to determine what kind of gas led to the explosion.

The City of Johannesburg is starting the process necessary for the declaration of a local state of disaster after last week's deadly blast in Lilian Ngoyi Street.

City manager Floyd Brink led a technical briefing on Wednesday morning to provide updates on efforts to restore services and repair infrastructure.

He said the City was starting the process, which should take about seven days.

Brink added that it was important to have a state of disaster declared because it would unlock financial support from the province and national government, which would help with repairs.

The city centre was brought a standstill last Wednesday when the explosion rocked sections of the street, formerly known as Bree, at around 17:30.

In video footage of the blast, cars and taxis could be seen flung into the air as pedestrians, hawkers and shop owners fled for their safety.

One person was killed and 48 were injured.

According to the City, the ignition of underground gas led to the blast.

On Tuesday, Johannesburg Water and City Power returned services to the area after technicians cleared the gas.

People who live around the site were without power and water after the blast but Johannesburg Water and City Power returned services to the area on Tuesday after technicians cleared the gas.

Brink said tests had been conducted to determine what kind of gas caused the ignition. He said technicians found several lines containing gas, and the laboratory conclusion was expected on Wednesday afternoon.

"We took several samples and are still waiting to determine what gas caused the explosion. We have ruled out ethane gas. Egoli Gas [the city's main gas provider] has 2% ethane gas – so it remains a gas explosion, but investigations are ongoing. They indicated they would be getting back to us [on Wednesday]."

The City is also looking at other areas under the city to ensure a repeat doesn't occur.

