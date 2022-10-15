Showdown looms as UCT council set to debate probe into vice-chancellor Phakeng, chairperson Ngonyama

UCT is set to hold an important council meeting on Saturday.

Council members are set to reconsider the option of an independent investigation to probe serious allegations against Mamokgethi Phakeng and Babalwa Ngonyama.

The Academic Union wants the chair, deputy chair and vice chancellor to recuse themselves ahead of the meeting.

Both face allegations of gross misconduct.

News24 understands the meeting agenda has already been sent to all members, with the discussion about an independent probe, led by a retired judge, set to take place late on Saturday afternoon.

The Academic Union - which represents about 600 staff members - wants the meeting to be convened without the participation or undue influence of the council's chair, deputy chair and the vice-chancellor, its president, Professor Kelley Moult, told News24 previously.

"We believe that it would be unlawful and improper, and in contravention of provisions of the Higher Education Act, the UCT Statute, UCT's Conflict of Interest Policy and common law principles, for the chair of council, the vice-chancellor or the deputy chair of council to be involved in any processes relating to this matter," she said.



She added:

Council should adopt the resolution that was before it to establish an independent panel headed by a retired judge.

Moult also wants the council to reverse its decision to institute an investigation into the processes at Senate, after it resolved at a meeting held on 30 September that 10 members would look into the conduct of Phakeng and Ngonyama.

The conduct relates to the apparent proliferation of non-disclosure agreements signed between Phakeng and departing senior staff, and that Phakeng and Ngonyama allegedly misled the body about the departure of Associate Professor Lis Lange, who was the former deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning.

Ngonyama allegedly told Lange that Phakeng did not want her to continue as deputy, whereas Phakeng and Ngonyama separately told the Senate that Lange left for personal reasons.



UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said leaders of the institution will address the governance and procedural matters through a credible process that will have the buy-in of all stakeholders, News24 reported previously.



